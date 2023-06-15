Michael Strahan Celebrates Twin Daughters As They Graduate HS: ‘So Proud Of You’

Isabella Strahan and Sophia Strahan, both 18, are officially high school graduates! The twin daughters of Michael Strahan attended different high schools and graduated a couple of weeks apart. Isabella was second to receive her cap and gown, and Michael took to Instagram on June 13 to honor her. “Peace out high school and on to USC!!!” he wrote, alongside a photo of him and Isabella, who’s holding her diploma. “So proud of you. Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working. I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you!”

The gallery of images also included a shot of Isabella walking down the aisle at the graduation ceremony, as well as a shot of Michael with both of his twins, as well as his girlfriend, Kayla Quick. The twins’ mom is Jean Muggli, who Michael married in 1999, but divorced in 2006. The two were embroiled in a bitter custody battle for years following the split.

Meanwhile, Sophia graduated back in May, and Michael also honored her with an Instagram post. “My baby girl graduated!!” he gushed.”I am so proud of you!!! You are intelligent, beautiful and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you!”

In addition to Isabella and Sophia, Michael also has a daughter, Tanita, 31, and a son, Michael Jr., 28, with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. With Isabella and Sophia off to college, that means Michael will officially become an empty-nester. He opened up about the transition in a Dec. 2022 interview with Yahoo.

“I cannot wait for them to go to [college], but it’s actually a bittersweet thing,” the former NFL player admitted. “The bitter part is, of course, I’m going to miss my kids when they’re gone. But the sweet part is that they get a chance to grow and become adults. That’s what I don’t want to hold them back from. I’ve seen so many parents and friends of mine with a mindset of, ‘My kid is going to school and I’m going to get a place right next door and basically be their roommate.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how life works.’ Kids need their own identity, their own space to grow. So that’s what I’m giving my girls.”