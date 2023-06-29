Luke Bryan Admits He’s Had A ‘Rough Year’ & Wants To Spend Less Time Working, More Time With Family

Luke Bryan said he needs a break from balancing work and home life. The country music star, 46, revealed he’s had a bit of a “rough” year and said he’s ready to plow through it and then celebrate with a romantic getaway with his wife of 16 years, Caroline Boyer. “I’m not really balancing it that well this year,” he admitted in an interview with ET on Sunday, before referring to his college sweetheart, Caroline. “I’m like, ‘Baby, this is a rough year, let’s just get through it and then we’ll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something.'”

Luke has definitely had one busy year, as he just wrapped judging Season 21 of American Idol, where Iam Tongi was crowned the winner. He also kicked off his Country On Tour in June and will manage to take on a Las Vegas residency at the new Resorts World Theatre in August. “I love to get out there and work,” Luke told ET, saying he’ll still be “real active” next year in his professional life, but he’s also “gonna slow down a few things.”

The slow down involves spending some quality time with the two sons he shares with Caroline: Thomas “Bo” Boyer Bryan, 15, and Tatum “Tate” Christopher Bryan, 12. The “That’s My Kind of Night” singer said he will try fishing and catch some baseball games with the boys.

But Luke still has some music work to take care of before he heads off to a tropical excursion with his wife. “We’re kinda hearing songs, writing songs, and when we get what we like, we go in the studio,” he shared of his current recording process. “I’ve got some songs that I’m really proud of and I’ve got some new vocal things that I’ve done that I think fans have never heard. … Got some other little tricks up my sleeve.”

He added, “I just try to go in the studio, find the best songs I can, write the best songs and sing them and make the best music I can and, you know, thankfully it’s worked for years and [I’m] just always excited to roll new music out.” In the meantime, fans can check out his new summer party single, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand,” now!