Anwar Hadid Moves On After Dua Lipa Relationship With Model Sophia Piccirilli: Photos

Over a year since Anwar Hadid & Dua Lipa called it quits, he has moved on & was spotted out with model Sophia Piccirilli while out in New York City on Jun. 28.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 29, 2023 9:21PM EDT
anwar hadid sophia piccirilli holds hands
View gallery
Anwar Hadid Global Lyme Alliance Gala, New York, America - 08 Oct 2015 2015 Global Lyme Alliance Gala
West Hollywood, CA - A newly single Anwar Hadid enjoys a night out with the guys at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. A mystery woman is seen out with Anwar and friends amid his recent split from Dua Lipa. Pictured: Anwar Hadid BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Anwar Hadid is seen following split announcement from Dua Lipa. Anwar was spotted grabbing a beet juice and groceries from Erewhon Organic Grocers in Los Angeles in the rain. 29 Dec 2021 Pictured: Anwar Hadid spotted for the first time, following split announcement from Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA816624_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Moving on! Although Anwar Hadid, 24, and his ex, Dua Lipa, 27, broke up at the end of 2021, the model didn’t move on until recently. While out on a walk in New York City on Jun. 28, Anwar was spotted holding hands with fellow model Sophia Piccirilli (see PHOTOS HERE). During the PDA-filled outing, the 24-year-old rocked an army-patterned t-shirt and jeans complete with a black beanie and black Doc Martens.

anwar hadid Sophia Piccirilli holds hands
Anwar Hadid & Sophia Piccirilli were spotted holding hands in NYC. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, his new leading lady appeared stylish in an on-trend white crop top and grey sweatpants. The red-haired beauty strategically rolled her sweatpants down leaving little to the imagination. Sophia paired the ensemble with white Adidas sneakers, black sunglasses, and droplet earrings. While making their way through the busy streets of the Big Apple Anwar and Sophia never let their hands part and appeared to be completely smitten.

A source close to the pair told Page Six on Jun. 28, that Sophia and Anwar have been dating for “several months” that she event spent time with his family in Pennsylvania for his birthday last week. Interestingly, Sophia proudly sported what appeared to be a hickey on her neck and did not put in any effort to conceal the love bite. The reported new couple’s outing comes just one months after Dua went red carpet official with her boyfriend Romain Gavras, 41.

anwar hadid dua lipa
Anwar Hadid & Dua Lipa split in Dec. 2021. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

As previously mentioned, Anwar and the “One Kiss” hitmaker previously dated but ended up calling it quits by Dec. 2021. The brunette bombshell and Bella Hadid‘s brother began dating in 2019 but sadly did not see a long-term future together. At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that they were both “figuring things out right now.” The insider added, “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart.”

Most recently, Anwar took to his Instagram Story on Jun. 29, and wrote cryptic message about “change.” The “WYRD” singer shared a photo of random objects and wrote “Change has come and I’ve not forgotten. The gut punch that has soften my age.” Although it is unclear what he was referring to, perhaps the “change” is his new leading lady! More so, he took to Instagram on Jun. 24 to thank his followers for their birthday wishes. “Thanks for birthday wishes…. Man o man we are lucky 2 be alive,” he captioned the carousel of photos.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad