Anwar Hadid Moves On After Dua Lipa Relationship With Model Sophia Piccirilli: Photos

Moving on! Although Anwar Hadid, 24, and his ex, Dua Lipa, 27, broke up at the end of 2021, the model didn’t move on until recently. While out on a walk in New York City on Jun. 28, Anwar was spotted holding hands with fellow model Sophia Piccirilli (see PHOTOS HERE). During the PDA-filled outing, the 24-year-old rocked an army-patterned t-shirt and jeans complete with a black beanie and black Doc Martens.

Meanwhile, his new leading lady appeared stylish in an on-trend white crop top and grey sweatpants. The red-haired beauty strategically rolled her sweatpants down leaving little to the imagination. Sophia paired the ensemble with white Adidas sneakers, black sunglasses, and droplet earrings. While making their way through the busy streets of the Big Apple Anwar and Sophia never let their hands part and appeared to be completely smitten.

A source close to the pair told Page Six on Jun. 28, that Sophia and Anwar have been dating for “several months” that she event spent time with his family in Pennsylvania for his birthday last week. Interestingly, Sophia proudly sported what appeared to be a hickey on her neck and did not put in any effort to conceal the love bite. The reported new couple’s outing comes just one months after Dua went red carpet official with her boyfriend Romain Gavras, 41.

As previously mentioned, Anwar and the “One Kiss” hitmaker previously dated but ended up calling it quits by Dec. 2021. The brunette bombshell and Bella Hadid‘s brother began dating in 2019 but sadly did not see a long-term future together. At the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE that they were both “figuring things out right now.” The insider added, “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart.”

Most recently, Anwar took to his Instagram Story on Jun. 29, and wrote cryptic message about “change.” The “WYRD” singer shared a photo of random objects and wrote “Change has come and I’ve not forgotten. The gut punch that has soften my age.” Although it is unclear what he was referring to, perhaps the “change” is his new leading lady! More so, he took to Instagram on Jun. 24 to thank his followers for their birthday wishes. “Thanks for birthday wishes…. Man o man we are lucky 2 be alive,” he captioned the carousel of photos.