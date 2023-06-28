‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star Reveals He’s Been A Porn Star For The Last Year Using OnlyFans

Wizards of Waverly Place alum Dan Benson made a surprising career turn and he couldn’t be happier! The former child actor, who played Zeke Beakerman alongside Selena Gomez on the Disney show from 2007 to 2012, took to his TikTok on Tuesday to let his fans know he’s been finding success as a porn star for the past year. “Mental health-wise, I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself,” he shared on the clip. “I feel kind of like a badass a little bit.”

@danleebenson Dan Benson who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place went into adult entertainment. This is a mental health check in for Year 1 to talk about how it feels. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace ♬ original sound – Dan Benson

“I’ve been doing adult entertainment for about a year now,” Dan added. “My first reaction is confusion because I expected a lot more hate and instead people have just been like ‘go you’ empowerment. Which is awesome.”

Dan also revealed he feels no shame with his new gig, which he expanded to the paysite OnlyFans. On the free site of Instagram, fans can still get a taste of Dan’s artistry as an adult entertainer. Shirtless photos with some form of bondage are quite prevalent. On one sizzling snap of him naked and tied up, the former Disney star wrote, “There is something magical about being completely bound.”

However, he did remark on some of the negative aspects of the job. “Now there are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing, but I’ve kind of just been in a position to be like, ‘Mo, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world, which now is quite a bit,'” he said on his TikTok.

Of course, fans want the 4-1-1 on how he went from a Disney show to showing it all. Dan shared on another recent TikTok that he “fell into” the adult entertainment world after he was catfished and had his nudes end up online. “Turns out, messaging those women — who turned out not to be who they said they were — was not the best idea, because I would send nude photos to them, and they would take those nude photos and then post them onto online websites,” Dan revealed.

Like any resourceful person, Dan decided to take back control. “Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my — you know what I mean — I decided to say, ‘All right, screw you, I’m gonna sell it myself.’” And sell it he did. His TikToks have over 5 million likes and his OnlyFans is at a solid 200,00 likes!

“I’m feeling good,” Dan said on Tuesday’s TikTok. “I’m excited about the future and I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all if you’ve checked out my stuff at all.” He went on to thank the fans who have liked his videos or commented on them. “You guys are amazing and I hope to see you out in public and if you do, gimme a big hug cuz so many people have been doing that lately and it’s been really fun for me.”