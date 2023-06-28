Taylor Armstrong Reveals She’s Bisexual & Once Dated A Woman For 5 Years

Tamra Judge wants to live the life of a cowgirl, so she took The Real Housewives of Orange County to a ranch in Montana during the June 28 episode. She was hoping to reignite her friendship with Shannon Beador, but tensions arose when Heather Dubrow learned that her career was being dissected and discussed amongst the group. The trip wasn’t all bad though. It actually started on a high note, and during that brief time when all the ladies were getting along, RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong shared that she’s bisexual.

The news came during a sit-down with the group after they arrived in Montana. Tamra asked Taylor and Jennifer Pedranti to tell the group something about themselves that no one else in the cast knew yet, and Taylor took the opportunity to share that she’s bisexual. A few of the ladies — especially Jenn — seemed surprised by the news. “You are?!” Jenn asked, to which Taylor jokingly replied, “Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?” But Jenn said she wasn’t nervous — she just didn’t expect Taylor to say that.

Tamra told the ladies that she already knew that fact about Taylor, so it wasn’t a “shock” to her. In fact, Taylor previously told her former Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star that she had a “full-blown relationship” with a woman “prior” to her marriage to the late Russell Armstrong. Taylor, who has been married to her current husband John H. Bluher since 2014, further revealed that she and the mystery woman were together “for about five years”, which is a long time considering most people “know marriages that don’t last that long.”

In her private confessional, Taylor further revealed, “Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual. Probably because stereotypes. It’s [also] not something I broadcast, but I’m open to all people that have great souls that you can love.”

Afterwards, everyone joked to Jenn about trying to “top” that reveal, but she couldn’t. Instead, she told the group that she once worked as a flight attendant. Gina Kirschenheiter revealed that she did, too, and it inspired her to connect with Jenn on a deeper level. Especially since Gina’s BFF Emily Simpson had to sit this trip out after testing positive for COVID.

Once everyone gathered back inside the villa at the dude ranch, Tamra and Shannon shared a hug as they took a shot together. They agreed to cheers to “new beginnings” and move past their drama from the past. Unfortunately, not everyone had a drama-free evening. When Heather caught wind that Taylor was shading her acting career behind her back, all hell broke loose.

Taylor previously told Tamra that she didn’t like the way Heather reacted to her recent movie role offer. Taylor felt Heather was being condescending when she said the offer was “cute”, and she was so hurt by that interaction that she asked Tamra to pull up Heather’s IMDb page during a dinner date, so they could shade her acting career. Then, Taylor told Tamra that even if Heather wanted the role, the producers of the movie now wanted to see a “casting tape” from Heather so they could see if she was even good enough for it. Heather didn’t know any of this or how Taylor really felt until the movie was brought up during a late-night conversation in Montana.

The ladies had already been drinking a bit, so it probably wasn’t the best time to discuss the issue, but it was what it was. Tamra told Heather that Taylor shaded her acting career. Taylor said “it wasn’t that impressive”. Heather couldn’t believe what she was hearing — especially after she took time out of her life to help Taylor with her acting coach. Heather clapped back at Taylor and said, “I find this to be so incredibly rude. And for you to sit with Tamra and talk about my IMDb when you were offered the part and you’ve never been in anything ever, and I was excited for you, that’s the person I am. The person you are is making a mountain out a molehill from when you offered me something that is not yours to offer me in the first place, and then, to talk to all of my friends and s*** talk my career? F*** you!” Yikes.

