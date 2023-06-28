Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Rumors Of ‘Beef’ With Carrie Underwood: ‘We Don’t Know Each Other’

View gallery

Kelly Clarkson answered a fan question about her relationship with Carrie Underwood on the June 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “People always pit us together and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted against each other,” Kelly insisted. “Literally, we’ve ran into each other a handful of times. There’s no beef between us. There’s nothing between us. We don’t know each other. We’ve literally run into each other a few times.”

Because Kelly and Carrie both won American Idol and have had long-lasting, successful careers in the years since, haters have embellished rumors of a feud between the ladies for years. Kelly pointed out that “dudes” never have to deal with being pitted against each other in the industry like females do. The caller also asked Kelly what it was like to have Carrie as a guest on her talk show in Dec. 2020.

“It was awesome. It was great to have her on the show,” Kelly gushed. “I’d love to have her there in person. It was during COVID so it was over Zoom. So it’d be cool [to have her in person].”

During her WWHL interview, Kelly also dabbled in a game of Plead the Fifth. First, she was asked to name a celebrity who wasn’t very nice to her after she won American Idol. While she didn’t name names, she did drop a hint: “I will say a lot of them ended up on shows like the one I’m from. It’s funny what money does.” Next, Andy asked her to name an American Idol from the past five years, and Kelly was unable to do so. She DID answer question number three, though, about whether or not she’d ever peed her pants onstage (no, she has not).

Kelly was on the show to promote her newest album, Chemistry, which came out on June 23. The record was heavily inspired by her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.