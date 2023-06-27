Tom Cruise Hugs Co-Star Hayley Atwell At Abu Dhabi Premiere Of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’: Photos

While on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Mission: Impossible 7' in Dubai, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell had a smile-filled reunion as they posed for photos.

June 27, 2023
(From L back row) British actor Cary Elwes, Canadian actor Henry Czerny, US actor Esai Morales, US actor Greg Tarzan Davis, British actor Simon Pegg, British actor Frederick Schmidt, US actor Shea Whigham (from L first row) Cuban, Italian and US actress Mariela Garriga, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, British-US actress Hayley Atwell, US film director Christopher McQuarrie, US producer and actor Tom Cruise, French actress Pom Klementieff and British actress Vanessa Kirby pose during a photocall for the movie 'Mission: Impossible - Dead reckoning Part 1' at Spanish Steps in Piazza di Spagna, Rome, Italy, 19 June 2023. Tom Cruise in Rome for latest 'Mission: Impossible' photocall, Italy - 19 Jun 2023
Tom Cruise (R) kisses British actor Hayley Atwell (L) at the Middle East premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' at the Emirates Palace in the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 26 June 2023. The movie is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film series. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One film premiere in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 26 Jun 2023
Simon Pegg, British actor Hayley Atwell, US actor Tom Cruise, French actor Pom Klementieff, and US filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie pose at the Middle East premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' at the Emirates Palace in the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 26 June 2023. The movie is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film series. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One film premiere in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 26 Jun 2023

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reunited while they continued to promote Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in Dubai on June 26. The two had a friendly reunion on the red carpet, as they shared a hug, and Tom leaned in to kiss his co-star on the cheek. Hayley was all smiles as she leaned into Tom’s embrace, proving they’ve stayed friendly since filming the latest installment of the franchise.

Tom and Hayley on the red carpet in Dubai. (ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Hayley looked absolutely stunning at the premiere, wearing a green satin dress with high neckline. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek, low bun, with bronzed glowing makeup across her face. Tom was dapper in his black suit, with his longer hair on display. The two also posed with some of their other co-stars as they promoted the upcoming film, which is due out on July 10.

It’s been five years since the last Mission: Impossible came out in 2018 (Mission: Impossible — Fallout). Meanwhile, the cast is already gearing up for the eighth Mission: Impossible installment, which is set to premiere on June 28, 2024. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two is the direct sequel to this year’s film.

Tom Cruise with his ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ castmates. (ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Hayley will make her debut in the Mission: Impossible movies with Dead Reckoning Part One. When she and Tom were filming the movie in 2020, it was rumored that they were dating, but they never confirmed the relationship themselves. In June 2022, news of their split was reported and Hayley started dating Ned Wolfgang Kelly. She got engaged to the actor in April 2023.

Ned confirmed the news in an Instagram post on April 20. “Arrived in Venice at 10am. Around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment full of porcelain ducks with a bloke outside the window murdering “My Way” on the accordion,” he wrote. “A perfect start to the rest of our lives together. I never had any interest in getting married…until I met this extraordinary woman.”

