Tom Cruise Hugs Co-Star Hayley Atwell At Abu Dhabi Premiere Of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’: Photos

View gallery

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reunited while they continued to promote Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in Dubai on June 26. The two had a friendly reunion on the red carpet, as they shared a hug, and Tom leaned in to kiss his co-star on the cheek. Hayley was all smiles as she leaned into Tom’s embrace, proving they’ve stayed friendly since filming the latest installment of the franchise.

Hayley looked absolutely stunning at the premiere, wearing a green satin dress with high neckline. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek, low bun, with bronzed glowing makeup across her face. Tom was dapper in his black suit, with his longer hair on display. The two also posed with some of their other co-stars as they promoted the upcoming film, which is due out on July 10.

It’s been five years since the last Mission: Impossible came out in 2018 (Mission: Impossible — Fallout). Meanwhile, the cast is already gearing up for the eighth Mission: Impossible installment, which is set to premiere on June 28, 2024. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two is the direct sequel to this year’s film.

Hayley will make her debut in the Mission: Impossible movies with Dead Reckoning Part One. When she and Tom were filming the movie in 2020, it was rumored that they were dating, but they never confirmed the relationship themselves. In June 2022, news of their split was reported and Hayley started dating Ned Wolfgang Kelly. She got engaged to the actor in April 2023.

Ned confirmed the news in an Instagram post on April 20. “Arrived in Venice at 10am. Around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment full of porcelain ducks with a bloke outside the window murdering “My Way” on the accordion,” he wrote. “A perfect start to the rest of our lives together. I never had any interest in getting married…until I met this extraordinary woman.”