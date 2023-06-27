Nicki Minaj Reveals What Her Breast Size Was Before Her Reduction Surgery

Nicki Minaj, 40, got real about her breast size, in a new livestream Instagram video. The rapper, who confirmed she had breast reduction surgery earlier this month, revealed the size she was before the surgery, and how breast feeding her now two-year-old son affected her chest, in a live conversation with City Girls‘ JT on Monday, which was captured by The Shade Room. She also compared her chest size to JT’s chest size, which was also spoken about.

“Nature did what they had to do for Papa Bear,” Nicki said about breastfeeding her son, whose name hasn’t been revealed. “It’s no way your boobs right now are still able to look like that and be all sexy and cute and stuff like that in your dresses. Trust me. You did not have the size that I had.”

“If tell you the size…Do you wanna hear the size that they were?” she continued. “Oh, triple E. So, trust me, boo boo. You didn’t have the kind I had because you would have been doing the same thing I did.”

Nicki’s comments come after she confirmed her breast reduction surgery in the comment section of a post that included selfie videos of her in a low-cut top. “New boobs who dis?” she wrote, while also promoting her and Ice Spice’s song, “Barbie World,” from the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, debuting later this summer. Her message brought on many compliments from fans, who praised her for doing what she wanted to do despite some critics.

Nicki talked about breast reduction surgery as far back as May 2022. The talented songwriter mentioned the procedure during a livestream at the time. “I’m not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry,” she admitted. She also said she wasn’t ready to make such a drastic change at the time, but realized the person was right. “I should’ve hurried up and took them off,” she said.