‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Says She’s Feeling ‘Healthy’ After Finishing Anger Management Classes In Prison

The reality star's rep, Chris Giovanni, gave an update on how she's been doing since serving her time behind bars for her role in a fraud and telemarketing scheme.

June 27, 2023 10:16PM EDT
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah, a cast member from the reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" looks on while being driven from the federal courthouse, in Salt Lake City. Two members of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reality television show appeared in court for the first time Tuesday after being arrested on federal fraud charges alleging they cheated hundreds of people nationwide over a 10-year period in a telemarketing scheme. Shah, 47, of Park City, Utah, and Stuart Smith, 43, of Lehi, Utah, were arrested in Utah on charges including conspiracy that were unsealed in New York City, authorities announced
Jen Shah Exits Federal Courthouse After Receiving 6.5 Year Prison Sentence
Jen Shah, 49, is feeling “healthy” after taking mandatory anger management classes in prison, according to her rep. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star started her 78-month prison sentence for her role in a fraud and telemarketing scheme in Feb. and apparently finished the classes with a positive attitude. “Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial,” Jen shared with People through her rep, Chris Giovanni.

“I learned you can have the same activating event but get a different outcome using the tools we learned and implemented each week,” she added about the Rational Self-Analysis technique. She also revealed she focused on “challenging unhelpful beliefs” during the coursework, which helped her feel “healthy” and hopes to utilize the lessons she learned in the future.

Jen Shah
Jen started serving her prison sentence in Feb.

“In reflection, I could have used this on RHOSLC,” she admitted. “Even though class has ended, I will be carrying around my RSA worksheet in case I run into conflict while here. Ultimately, I can’t control what others will do, but I can control how I choose to respond and react with the tools I learned in class … #ZenJen.”

Jen’s latest statement comes after she reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp after she pled guilty to fraud in July. In March, she took to Instagram to share a journal entry she wrote during her first weeks in prison.”Kashana, who’s nickname is Special K, also surrendered with me yesterday,” she wrote. “We’ve kind of both stuck together the first full day as we both walked in shocked, stunned and scared trying to figure out where we go from here.”

Jen Shah
Jen on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'

She also wrote about how difficult it was being away from her husband Sharrieff Sr., 52, and sons Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19. “I cried silently sitting on my top bunk bed last night pretending to fall asleep reading a book, but in actuality my chest was hurting as if my heart had broken in a million pieces,” she wrote. “I laid in the dark alone with my thoughts of having to say goodbye to my family – to my sweet husband and boys.”

