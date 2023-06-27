‘RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Says She’s Feeling ‘Healthy’ After Finishing Anger Management Classes In Prison

Jen Shah, 49, is feeling “healthy” after taking mandatory anger management classes in prison, according to her rep. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star started her 78-month prison sentence for her role in a fraud and telemarketing scheme in Feb. and apparently finished the classes with a positive attitude. “Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial,” Jen shared with People through her rep, Chris Giovanni.

“I learned you can have the same activating event but get a different outcome using the tools we learned and implemented each week,” she added about the Rational Self-Analysis technique. She also revealed she focused on “challenging unhelpful beliefs” during the coursework, which helped her feel “healthy” and hopes to utilize the lessons she learned in the future.

“In reflection, I could have used this on RHOSLC,” she admitted. “Even though class has ended, I will be carrying around my RSA worksheet in case I run into conflict while here. Ultimately, I can’t control what others will do, but I can control how I choose to respond and react with the tools I learned in class … #ZenJen.”

Jen’s latest statement comes after she reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp after she pled guilty to fraud in July. In March, she took to Instagram to share a journal entry she wrote during her first weeks in prison.”Kashana, who’s nickname is Special K, also surrendered with me yesterday,” she wrote. “We’ve kind of both stuck together the first full day as we both walked in shocked, stunned and scared trying to figure out where we go from here.”

She also wrote about how difficult it was being away from her husband Sharrieff Sr., 52, and sons Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19. “I cried silently sitting on my top bunk bed last night pretending to fall asleep reading a book, but in actuality my chest was hurting as if my heart had broken in a million pieces,” she wrote. “I laid in the dark alone with my thoughts of having to say goodbye to my family – to my sweet husband and boys.”