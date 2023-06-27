Frankie Valli, 89, Married For The 4th Time: Four Seasons Singer Weds Jackie Jacobs, 60, In Vegas

Frankie Valli, 89, is a married man for the fourth time. The Four Seasons singer tied the knot with his girlfriend of eight years, Jackie Jacobs, 60, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on June 26, according to PEOPLE. The couple, who met in 2007, but didn’t start dating until 2015, said “I do” to Frankie’s hit 1967 song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” in a private ceremony. Frankie wore a navy suit with a white collared shirt, while his new wife wore a gorgeous white bridal gown, per PEOPLE.

Frankie, whose real name is Francesco Stephen Castelluccio, told PEOPLE how overjoyed he was to marry Jackie. “It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life,” he said. Jackie is from Maryland and previously worked for CBS as a marketing executive. The couple got married at the same hotel in Las Vegas where the Four Seasons are kicking off a year-long residency later in 2023.

Frankie is one of the four original members of the Four Seasons, with Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi, and Bob Gaudio. Both Tommy and Nick have passed away. The group is famous for songs like “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” and “December, 1963.” Frankie’s also enjoyed success with solo songs like “My Eyes Adored You” and “Grease.”

Frankie’s first wedding was with Mary Delgado in 1958. Frankie became a stepfather to Mary’s daughter Celia, and the couple welcomed two daughters, Antonia and Francine, before they divorced in 1971. Celia tragically died in a car accident in 1980 and Antonia died from a drug overdose later that year. Frankie went on to marry MaryAnn Hannagan in 1974, but they split up after eight years together. The singer got married for the third time to Randy Clohessy in 1984. They had three sons, Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando, before their divorce in 2004.

At 89 years old, Frankie has found happiness again with his fourth wife. The couple is ready to have a happy future together. Congrats to the newlyweds!