Kate Mara Snuggles Ginger Baby Boy, 7 Months, Out With Husband Jamie Bell: Photos

Kate Mara, 40, glowed when spending time with her husband Jamie Bell, 37, and their seven-month-old son on Saturday. The trio was photographed spending time in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA and looked as happy as could be as they rocked casual outfits. Kate wore an opened denim long-sleeved button down shirt over a light blue and white floral patterned dress and white Converse sneakers while Jamie rocked a red and white Emirates jersey top, black sweatpants, and black slip-on sneakers. They also both wore sunglasses.

Kate flashed a lot of smiles as she held onto her new bundle of joy, who wore a light yellow onesie. She had her long hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and appeared to have little if any makeup on. She added a cream colored crossbody purse to top her look off and held what appeared to be an iced coffee while Jamie carried brown bags filled with flowers.

Kate and Jamie’s latest outing with their son comes after they announced his birth in Nov. The proud mom took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the little one’s feet and added a quirky caption. “Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet 🧡,” it read. Her special post brought on a lot of congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Kate and Jamie, who started dating in 2015 before getting married in 2017, welcomed their son three years after they welcomed their first child together, a daughter. They have yet to publicly confirm their names. Jamie also has a son Jack, 9, that he shared with former wife, Evan Rachel Wood.

When Kate’s not making headlines with her family, she’s doing so for other things, like allegedly having a secret relationship with Elliot Page. The actor, who is transgender, recently released his memoir, Pageboy, and revealed the alleged former romance, which he told People lasted for “a decent amount of time,” though most people never knew.

“Some of my closest friends didn’t even know I was in a relationship,” he said. He also called the relationship “beautiful” and “fantastic,” but explained that they had to hide it due to Kate allegedly being in the closet. “We loved each other and that was very real in our bubble. Feeling hidden was far too painful. That was impossible and not a sustainable relationship at all. And it taught me that I was not gonna do that again,” he said.