Titanic Sub Stepson Shares Alleged DM He Got From Blink 182’s Travis Barker: ‘Praying For You’

Brian Szasz claimed Travis Barker sent him a direct message of support during the rescue mission for the Titan submersible, whose passengers included Brian’s billionaire stepdad Hamish Harding. After getting into hot water for sharing a since-deleted photo of himself at a Blink-182 concert as rescuers searched for the sub, Brian took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the same day the Titan crew was presumed dead following a “catastrophic implosion”, and shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a direct message from Travis, saying, “Praying for you and your family.”

Brian allegedly replied, “Thank you. I will be at the Sd show tonight” and tagged Travis in the alleged screenshot, adding, “Thanks for the love fam!” The alleged DM can be seen here, via ET. HollywoodLife has reached out to Travis’ rep for comment as we cannot confirm the legitimacy of the alleged direct message.

On Monday, Brian became a beacon of online hate for posting about attending a Blink-182 concert on the same day his stepdad and the Titan crew were reported as missing. Even Cardi B chimed in, causing a brief feud between the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and the young audio technician.

“People is like, ‘Well what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?’ Yes,” Cardi said in a video on her Instagram Stories. “You supposed to be at the house sad,” she added. “You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.” Brian shot back, calling Cardi B a “POS trashy celeb.”

In the same video posted by Brian, he defended his concert-going. “I was sitting here yesterday watching the news for two days straight. I go to a Blink-182 show because I have a ticket. It wasn’t like I was having super fun, it wasn’t like I was celebrating having a great time.” He added, “The submarine is stuck at the damn Titanic. There’s nothing I can do for the situation at all.”

Hamish went missing with four others while plunging to the depths of the North Atlantic in a van-sized submersible to explore the wreckage of Titanic on June 18. After days of searching, the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday that a debris field found 1,600 feet from the wreck of the Titanic was the remains of the submersible, which had suffered an implosion.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, the commander of the U.S. Coast Guard leading the search, said in a news conference that the recovery of the bodies will take some time due to the “unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor.” A spokesperson for OceanGate Expeditions, the Titans operator, also said in a statement, “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.”