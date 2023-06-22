Jordyn Woods Stuns In High Slit Dress For Date Night With BF Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods proved worthy of her fashionista status during a date night in Paris on Tuesday, June 20. The former model, 26, took to her Instagram to strike a post and shares snaps of her gorgeous ensemble alongside her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 27. Rocking a chic white dress from Hanifa, the beauty captioned the snap, “Excuse my french.”

In another snap, she stood in front of her handsome beau and stuck out her leg to show off the high slit of the dress design. She added a set of dangling earrings and carried a $8500 Louis Vuitton ‘Ebene’ wearable-trunk handbag. The NBA Minnesota Timberwolves starting center pulled up the rear in a brown jacket and matching pants, striped sweater and a pair of Nike sneakers.

Jordyn’s extravagant fashion flaunt comes after she had quite an eyebrow-raising one in May. She wore the same sheer striped Jean Paul Gaultier dress her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, 25, modeled a few weeks prior, as the Jean Paul Gaultier Instagram account shared a campaign photo of the makeup mogul posing in the exact same dress.

Rewind to 2012 when Jordyn and Kylie were the ultimate BFF goals. They were inseparable, but things took a wild turn when the scandalous news broke about Jordyn kissing Tristan Thompson, the basketball hotshot who happened to be dating Khloe Kardashian back then.

Naturally, this bombshell revelation caused some major damage to Jordyn and Kylie’s once unbreakable friendship. Since that incident, the two former friends have been MIA on the hanging-out scene. It’s a bummer witnessing the end of an era in their friendship.

Stay tuned for more updates, but for now, it seems like their once-thriving bond is a thing of the past. Even though Jordyn did have her mea culpa, telling Red Table Talk in 2019, per Harper’s Bazaar, “I wasn’t thinking right. I take full responsibility and the last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I’m not home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter.”