Maya Hawke Reveals The Lie She Told Dad Ethan When She Went To Lose Virginity: He Was ‘Very, Very Upset’

View gallery

Maya Hawke admitted that she had fibbed to her parents when she went to lose her virginity, during an interview on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, June 20. Andy Cohen, 55, gave the actress, 24, and her Asteroid City co-star Bryan Cranston, 67, a series of questions to compare their high school experiences. When asked about a time she got in trouble, she opened up about her dad Ethan Hawke, 52, being upset when he found out about her lie.

The Stranger Things actress revealed that she had used an appointment as a decoy to go see someone else. “I lied about where I said I was going to therapy and really I was going to lose my virginity,” she said. “I can’t believe I just said that. My father was very, very upset.”

View Related Gallery Ethan Hawke: See Photos Of The Actor Ethan Hawke 'Moon Knight' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2022 Ethan Hawke poses for photographers upon arrival for the special screening of Moon Knight at the British Museum in central London Moon Knight Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 17 Mar 2022 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Maya continued and recalled what it was like when her dad found out she’d skipped her appointment. Andy was pretty impressed with her response though, and he said that he got a feeling that Ethan must’ve respected what she said. “He gave me a really hard time. He went, ‘Where were you? Where did you go?’ I said, ‘How am I supposed to tell secrets if I’m not allowed to tell lies?'” she said. “He was like, ‘Oh that’s good.'”

The interview also touched on other teenage topics for the Asteroid City stars, like first concerts (Maya’s was Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus, while Bryan’s was B.B. King), first cars (where Maya joked about a yellow cab being hers), and childhood celebrity crushes (Maya said Zac Efron, while Bryan named Farrah Fawcett).

Maya is the older of two children that Ethan shares with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, 53. The two actors were married from 1998 until 2005. During the interview, Uma also got a shoutout when Andy asked Maya about who the most famous person who ever came by her house, and she admitted that it was her mother.

While the actress revealed that her famous father was upset during the high school shenanigans, it’s clear that she’s very close with both of her parents. The dad-and-daughter duo got some quality time in while vacationing in St. Barts, where they went cliff-diving together, back in December 2022.