‘Brothers & Sisters’ Star Luke Macfarlane Welcomes First Baby With Partner Hig Roberts: Photos

This year Father’s Day was a bit more special for Bros star Luke Macfarlane, 43, and his partner, Hig Roberts, 32! The actor took to Instagram on Jun. 21 to officially announce that he and Hig welcomed a baby girl on Jun. 4 and were able to take her home on Father’s Day. “Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care,” he captioned the carousel of photos with their daughter.

Later, the 43-year-old noted how excited he was to introduce Tess to all of his loved ones. “On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in,” he concluded. In the first slide, Luke was pictured gazing into his little one’s eyes, as he held her sweetly on his lap. As if things couldn’t get cuter, in the second slide, he and Hig were pictured leaving the hospital with baby Tess in tow.

Luke made sure to add a photo of proud papa Hig in the third slide and pictured the 32-year-old sitting near Tess while she grasped his index finger tightly. Later, Luke was seen rocking Tess side-by-side and appeared to be emotional seeing his daughter for one of the first times. Finally, he added a shirtless photo of himself holding his bundle of joy in the last slide, causing many of his 216K followers to gush over the moment in the comments.

Of course, one of the first to comments was Luke’s former Bros co-star, Billy Eichner, 44, who added a series of red heart emojis. Former football player, Colton Underwood, followed Billy’s comments and added the same heart emojis. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela was another A-lister in the comments. “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”, the 41-year-old gushed. Meanwhile, several fans also left sweet notes for the proud parents. “The best! So happy for you!!!”, one penned, while another quipped, “You’re gonna be the best dad ever.” Luke came out publicly in 2008 and kept his romantic life private with Hig until their daughter’s birth announcement, per TooFab.

Aside from welcoming a daughter into his life, Luke has also been busy promoting his latest series, Platonic, starring himself alongside Seth Rogen, 41, and actress Rose Byrne, 43. Luke posed alongside his co-stars via Instagram on May 14, notably just a few weeks before Tess was born. “@sethrogen and @fullyrosebyrne are in fact exactly as cool and talented as you think they are. So excited for this new show coming May 24th on @appletv the whole cast and creative team made this such a great and happy experience,” he captioned the carousel of photos. “Mark your calendar first three episodes May 24. Check it out!”