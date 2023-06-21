LaurDIY Teases ‘Idyllic’ Wedding Aesthetic & Reveals Why She Won’t Be DIYing Her Big Day (Exclusive)

Your wedding is a day that you want to enjoy — not work! That’s one of the reasons why Lauren Riihimaki, who is well-known by her nearly 9 million YouTube followers as LaurDIY, has chosen to not DIY her own wedding, despite being a pro-DIYer. “This was shockingly, a no-brainer for me,” she admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, after posing at The Knot’s cover star! “My priority is finding balance; trusting the expertise and talent of wedding pros to reduce my overall stress, be collaboratively involved in the planning process and maintaining a healthy flexibility to make DIY bridal content without the confines of just my own aesthetic.”

Lauren admitted she is more excited to inspire her followers with her creations beyond her own big day. “I’m excited to use my time over the next year to create content that can inspire others beyond my own wedding and have the freedom to create wedding, bachelorette, engagement DIY content in a variety of styles, not just my own!” she told HL. “I’m sure there will be DIY touches I’ll want to include in my own wedding as we near the date, but for now I’m excited to be hands-on and collaborative with my wedding pros while continuing to create bridal content with no limits.”

Lauren got engaged to her longtime love Jeremy Lewis in December 2022, and opened up about the “daunting” process of wedding planning. Luckily, she knew to turn to The Knot Vendor Marketplace for all of the information needed to make planning the big day as seamless as possible. “It wasn’t until I turned to The Knot Vendor Marketplace and started sifting through reviews, client testimonials and photos that I felt like I could really start breathing a sigh of relief in finding the right person!” she raved. “That literally sounds scripted (it’s not!), but I can’t stress how helpful it is to have a filter-friendly directory of vendors at your fingertips to find the right fit.”

As for Lauren’s wedding day aesthetic, she promised it would be “idyllic, magical, euphoric.” “I’m so excited to be at a stunning venue, surrounded by all of my favorite people. I already know the atmosphere and aesthetic we’re going to bring to life in the wedding space will be beautiful, and being able to spend an entire evening celebrating love with my closest friends and family is a dream come true,” she gushed. “I also LOVE playing dress up and will for sure be taking full advantage of doing an outfit change into a second wedding dress for the reception.”