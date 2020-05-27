Lauren Riihimaki Gives Her Must-Follow Tie-Dye Tips & Her Favorite Craft Challenges On ‘Craftopia’

Lauren Riihimaki, best known as LaurDIY on YouTube, has added Host and Executive Producer to her resume! The expert crafter spoke to HL about her new HBO Max show & at-home DIY projects!

The highly-anticipated streaming service HBO Max launched today, and with it, Lauren Riihimaki‘s exciting new project, Craftopia! The content creator whose YouTube Channel LaurDIY hails over 8.9 million subscribers is serving as the host and executive producer of HBO Max’s epic kids crafting competition show. “It’s honestly such an incredible honor being this random Canadian from a small town who grew up crafting. It’s just so insane to see years and years of producing my own YouTube videos to lead up to something like this — it’s so rewarding,” Lauren told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about Craftopia.

She added that each episode has a loose theme and one of her favorites was pet-themed! “My dog got to come on set and interact with the kids,” Lauren explained. Another stand-out moment will be an episode tied to building an “entrepreneurial mindset.” “The kids had to craft some things they could potentially sell,” she teased. “We also have a few challenges that involve food and desserts. It’s really all over the place!” The host noted that the competitors are truly some of the most talented crafters she’s ever seen and they’re hilarious! “Everyone leaves a winner. It’s just so fun, colorful and bright!”

Speaking of colorful and bright, Lauren dished on her quarantine tie-dye tips to create the perfect swirl for your at-home crafting! “When you scrunch or when you do the spiral, whatever method you’re doing, make sure to saturate the entire front and the entire back,” she advised. “It’s logical to forget that the insides are wrapped and scrunched, but that’s the part that’s going to stay white and uncolored. I think people are scared to add a lot of dye, but my biggest tip is to just going IN with the dye!”

Be sure to tune in to Craftopia on HBO Max, hosted and executive produced by Lauren Riihimaki!