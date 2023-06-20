Carrie Underwood, 40, Stuns In Green Bikini While Relaxing By The Pool

Carrie Underwood is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 40-year-old posted a selfie wearing a green bikini that put her toned abs on full display.

Carrie posted the bikini photo with the caption, “Finally…sunshine! Haven’t seen the sun in 6 days…feels good!” In the photo, Carrie had her blonde hair down in pigtails while rocking an emerald green triangle bikini. She rocked a halterneck top with gold accents on the straps styled with matching bottoms. She showed off her rockhard abs and tanned skin and accessorized with a pair of round Ray-Ban sunglasses.

View Related Gallery 14 Celebs Lounging By The Pool Or At The Beach, Finding Their Zen In Photos Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have fun on a jet ski on Kylie's 22nd Birthday in Positano, Italy Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5108576 100819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are seen during fun packed afternoon in Miami. The love birds were seen kissing while taking a swim as Shawn Mendes his water, Manuel Mendes looked down from a restaurant. Shawn Mendes who has had a off day from his busy tour used the day to take his girlfriend Camila Cabello to the beach and some pool time in Miami for a fun filled day. Camila Cabello had a very revealing white bathing suit on .The two were seen getting close to each other during a cool down in the ocean. Shawn Mendes had some bruises on his back.

Carrie has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a pair of high-waisted bedazzled and distressed jean shorts. Tucked into the super short shorts, she wore a blue sequin tan top with a silver sequin cropped jacket on top, a bedazzled white Western belt, and a pair of matching Azalea Wang Freida Embellished Bootie in White, putting her long, toned legs on display.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from the country singer was her white tank top that read, “Sweaxy” in bright red letters. She tucked the sleeveless top into a pair of high-waisted, baggy blue drop-crotch joggers and accessorized with brown sneakers. She opted out of any makeup and had her blonde hair down in natural waves.

Aside from these looks, Carrie also slayed in a baby pink off-the-shoulder mini dress that featured a crystal-embellished skirt. She styled the pink mini with fluffy pink Giuseppe Zanotti Amaia Chain Boots and long diamond earrings.