Carrie Underwood Rocks Silver Sequin Shorts & Cropped Jacket At CMT Music Awards

If there’s one thing for sure about Carrie Underwood, it is that she always steals the show on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the CMT Music Awards on April 2. The 40-year-old slayed in a pair of sequin short shorts and a matching jacket.

Carrie’s bedazzled high-waisted shorts were super short, putting her long, toned legs on full display. She paired the shorts with a matching high-neck jacket, pointed-toe metallic silver pumps, diamond dangling earrings, and a sequin box clutch. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair parted in the middle and slicked back into a fluffy ponytail.

Carrie is set to make history at the award show as she is nominated for video of the year, which she has won the past four years in a row. Carrie currently holds the record for being the most nominated artist in the show’s history and if she wins, she can break her record of 25 CMT Music Awards. Not only did Carrie look gorgeous, but she also nailed her performance of “Hate My Heart.”

Carrie loves a good sparkle moment and compared to last year’s red carpet look, this year’s is just as fabulous. Last year, Carrie looked stunning on the red carpet in a skintight sequin purple mini dress. The fitted mini had a black animal print on it with a strappy halter neckline and a slit on the side of the skirt that put her long, toned legs on full display.