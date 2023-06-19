Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, Looks Just Like Her In New Photo

Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, looked just like her late mom during her latest outing. The daughter of Anna Nicole Smith attended a Duran Duran concert with her dad, Larry Birkhead, on Father’s Day, and the doting dad shared an Instagram photo from the event. In the snapshot, he and the smiling cutie are wearing casual outfits, including a black T-shirt and clear-framed glasses for her, and a gray polo shirt and black hat for him, while posing together from their seats at the venue.

“Having a great Father’s Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert. I’ve been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby. Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there! Of course we had to get here first, well because I’m old. 😆#happyfathersday #oldschoolnewschool,” Larry captioned the post.

In addition to the concert photo, he added a throwback photo of the two of them listening to music while sitting on an outdoor bench. Dannielynn is holding one ear pod attached to a phone and is smiling while wearing an orange ruffled top, pink sunglasses, and pink bracelets, while her dad has the other ear pod in one of his ears as he wears a gray shirt, jeans, and a hat. Once the two photos went public, Larry’s followers commented about how much Dannielynn looks like Anna Nicole.

“She’s going to be as stunning as her Mama. Already 80% there! It’s time to throw a blanket over her and not let her out of the house. 😆,” one follower joked, while another wrote, “You are raising her so well! She looks so much like her mother the more she grows up.” A third exclaimed, “She is beautiful like her mom!” and a fourth shared, “It’s uncanny how much she looks like her mom.”

Before Larry shared the concert moment with Dannielynn, he and the teen made headlines for attending the Derba Eve gala. The latter honored her mom at the event by wearing a gray long-sleeved top that featured various black and white photos of the blonde beauty. She paired it with a long black layered skirt that had a big silver bow at the waist and had her long hair curled and pulled up. She topped her look off with matching shoes and makeup.