Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Danielynne, 16, Honors Mom With Dress & Jewelry At Derby Gala: Photos

Looking more and more like her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 16, attended the Derby Eve gala with her dad Larry Birkhead on Friday night. The platinum blonde teen paid a special tribute to her model mom, wearing an eye-catching tiered tulle skirt with black and white graphic images of her mother on top. Danielynn wore a huge silver bow at the waist, a gorgeous bejeweled necklace at the collar, and curled her hair in the inimitable style of her famous mom. Her dad rocked a black jacket and matching pants for the pre-Kentucky Derby event, and matched his tie to Danielynn’s dress top, with pictures of Anna Nicole.

“Heading to the annual Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala,” Larry and captioned the first Instagram pic on Friday night, May 5. “Tonight is the 20th anniversary where I met Dannielynn’s Mom at the same event. Kick off to Derby weekend. Dannielynn is wearing a shirt with her Mom’s @guess pics on them.” Larry also sweetly credited Danielynn’s stunning jewelry as “her mom’s” in the caption.

In the second pic, a closeup of father and daughter, Danielynn looked even more like her luminous mom. “More Barnstable-Gala pre-party pics. Can’t believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend,” he captioned the photo.

Larry and Danielynn have made the Kentucky Derby a tradition, and go all-out at the event with gorgeous outfits to honor Nicole. And fans are there for it — many of Larry and Danielynn’s 100k-plus followers on the platform took to the comments thread to react. “Omg I thought it was Anna Nicole. WOW spitting image of her mum,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “So happy to see her smile❤️I loved her mom.” “Love this! Anna would be so proud. Hope you both have an amazing weekend!” commented a third, while a fourth wrote, “Most Beautiful Thing I’ve Ever Seen! LOOK AT HER!!!!”

Danielynn is the only daughter of Anna Nicole, who tragically passed away in Florida in February of 2007 of an accidental overdose. Danielynn was only five months old at the time. Anna Nicole’s 20-year-old son, Daniel, died several days after Danielynn’s birth.