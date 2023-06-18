‘RHOA’ Recap: Kandi & Marlo’ Feud Continues At Sheree’s Gucci-Themed Brunch

Unfortunately for Sheree Whitfield, The Real Housewives of Atlanta were not able to keep things Gucci during the June 18 episode. Following last week’s dramatic episode, during which Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton got into a heated argument about Kandi’s response to Marlo’s nephew’s death two years ago, Sheree felt like the cast was more divided than ever. So, she called everyone together for a Gucci-themed brunch, where she wanted everyone to work out their issues and rebuild their friendships. But as we hinted at earlier, not everything went according to plan.

For example, Sheree asked everyone to wear Gucci. Almost everyone followed the guidelines for the event, but Kenya Moore decided to go against the rules by carrying a Chanel bag. Furthermore, Sheree started the event with assigned seating, but when Kandi saw she was going to be sitting near Marlo, she asked the group to swap Marlo and Kenya’s name cards. So at that point, we had very little hope for any sort of resolution amongst the group. Fortunately, some of the ladies pleasantly surprised us.

When the group first sat down together, Sheree shed some tears and urged everyone to make things right. She said there were more serious things in life to worry about than their petty fights. “I want us to be able to co-exist and have fun,” she said.

Then, she asked Kandi and Courtney Rhodes to squash their beef that started in the season premiere. Sheree told them that their fight was based off a “misunderstanding”, and Courtney agreed. Courtney thanked Kandi for going to her event last week, and Kandi thanked her for checking on her after her fight with Marlo. So they decided to “move past it” and see if a friendship could be formed sometime in the near future.

Next, Sanya Richards-Ross told Kenya that she hasn’t been “reciprocating” the friendship she’s been giving her, and Kenya said that’s because she doesn’t fully trust her. Apparently, Sanya went on WWHL last year and said she wasn’t sure whether Kenya’s butt was real, and that upset her. Sanya sort of apologized and said she still wants to be friends with Kenya, but Kenya said she’ll have to see what happens as time goes on — to see if Sanya is “worthy” of her trust.

Someone then asked Kandi and Marlo whether they could squash their own beef, and Marlo seemed open to it. She said she can always be cordial and “respectful” to anyone she’s around, but Kandi told Marlo that she wasn’t being “genuine”. Especially because, according to Kandi, Marlo was being anything but “respectful” when she tried attaching a murder to her business. Marlo tried defending herself by saying she was never connecting the murder to Kandi’s business — she just wanted to let Kandi know that she was upset with her for not doing more, following her nephew’s murder. Basically, Marlo said she wanted Kandi to at least send flowers, but Kandi told Marlo she could “f*** her flowers”, so this feud is far from being over.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm ET on Bravo.