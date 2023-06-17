Lorde Shares Sweet Text From Friend Taylor Swift On 6th Anniversary Of ‘Melodrama’

Lorde, 26, reminisced on the release of her second album, Melodrama, by sharing a sweet text message Taylor Swift, 33, sent her six years ago. The singer took to her Instagram story and showed off a cut-off photo of the text, which can be seen below, and it appeared to include encouraging words about the outcome of the record. “Taylor was very kind and not wrong,” the “Royals” creator captioned the snapshot.

Lorde sharing a conversation she had with Taylor Swift back when “Melodrama” was about to be released! #6YearsofMelodrama pic.twitter.com/m7U6A5mH8i — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) June 16, 2023

“You will always be imagined in my mind in a rowboat with Annie Lennox floating down a river of cool cerebral ethereal dreams but don’t-f***-with-me vibes all around you,” part of Taylor’s text read. “And I don’t think first week record sales singularly define a legacy.”

After the message made its way around online, fans of the singers didn’t hesitate to respond. “Taylorde is alive,” one fan wrote while also posting several photos of them together at various past events. “OMG I’m so happy today,” another shared, while a third asked if this hinted toward a possible music collaboration between the two women in the future. “Two musical powerhouses! Loved hearing about their conversation. still remains a masterpiece after 6 years,” another user wrote.

Lorde’s photo comes six years after the release of Melodrama, which included hit songs like “Green Light,” “Sober,” and “Perfect Places.” She teamed up with producer Jack Antonoff, who Taylor is known for working with on her own music, for the release, and it proved to be a memorable and impressive project. It debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts during its first week and it won a New Zealand Music Award for Album of the Year.

Since Lorde and Taylor are known for being good friends for years, the latest shared message isn’t too surprising and seems to prove the ladies are still close and grateful for each other. It’s unclear if they will team up for new music soon or not, but they’re both currently busy with their careers. Lorde is on her Solar Power World Tour and Taylor’s on her Eras Tour.