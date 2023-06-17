Lorde Shares Sweet Text From Friend Taylor Swift On 6th Anniversary Of ‘Melodrama’

The singer called the fellow artist 'very kind' and 'not wrong' when she shared the message, which was sent during the release of her second album.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 17, 2023 5:42PM EDT
View gallery
New Zealand singer Lorde poses for a portrait in New York. The 17-year-old singer has been anointed to the lofty position of pop's newest princess thanks to her astute hit song, 'Royals.âMusic-Lorde, New York, USA
Lorde performs on The Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival Glastonbury Festival, Day 5, UK - 26 Jun 2022
Lorde looks phenomenal after a taping of the Late Show Lorde in a stunning dress, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lorde, 26, reminisced on the release of her second album, Melodrama, by sharing a sweet text message Taylor Swift, 33, sent her six years ago. The singer took to her Instagram story and showed off a cut-off photo of the text, which can be seen below, and it appeared to include encouraging words about the outcome of the record. “Taylor was very kind and not wrong,” the “Royals” creator captioned the snapshot.

“You will always be imagined in my mind in a rowboat with Annie Lennox floating down a river of cool cerebral ethereal dreams but don’t-f***-with-me vibes all around you,” part of Taylor’s text read. “And I don’t think first week record sales singularly define a legacy.”

After the message made its way around online, fans of the singers didn’t hesitate to respond. “Taylorde is alive,” one fan wrote while also posting several photos of them together at various past events. “OMG I’m so happy today,” another shared, while a third asked if this hinted toward a possible music collaboration between the two women in the future. “Two musical powerhouses! Loved hearing about their conversation. still remains a masterpiece after 6 years,” another user wrote.

Taylor Swift, Lorde
Taylor and Lorde pose together at an event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Lorde’s photo comes six years after the release of Melodrama, which included hit songs like “Green Light,” “Sober,” and “Perfect Places.” She teamed up with producer Jack Antonoff, who Taylor is known for working with on her own music, for the release, and it proved to be a memorable and impressive project. It debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts during its first week and it won a New Zealand Music Award for Album of the Year.

Since Lorde and Taylor are known for being good friends for years, the latest shared message isn’t too surprising and seems to prove the ladies are still close and grateful for each other. It’s unclear if they will team up for new music soon or not, but they’re both currently busy with their careers. Lorde is on her Solar Power World Tour and Taylor’s on her Eras Tour.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad