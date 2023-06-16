John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Match In Red Outfits As They Hold Hands On Date Night: Photos

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh coordinated their outfits for a night out to see “Cabaret” at the Kit Kat Club in London on June 15. The couple both rocked matching red outfits for the outing with John in a suit and Shay in a mini dress.

For the occasion, John looked dapper in a deep red fitted three-piece suit featuring straight-leg trousers, a vest, and a red checkered blazer on top. Under the blazer he rocked a white button-down shirt and a pink tie, topping his look off with brown leather shoes.

As for Shay, she looked stunning in a high-neck, long-sleeve red mini dress that had a super short hemline, revealing her long, toned legs. She accessorized the mini with a gold choker necklace, a black leather quilted purse, and black leather loafers. As for her glam, she threw her dark hair back into a wavy ponytail and added a matte red lip to match her dress.

This is the second time the couple has worn matching red outfits together and in fact, John actually wore this same exact suit to the Rome premiere of the new movie Fast X on May 12. At the premiere, John wore the same outfit down to the accessories, but this time, Shay rocked a flowy, bright red cape mini dress.

Shay’s high-neck pleated mini featured a cape that covered her arms while the dress was still short. She accessorized her fancy look with a pair of sky-high, metallic silver platform heels, a colorful purse, and gorgeous glam. Shay’s long, dark hair was down in voluminous waves while a bright red glossy lip, thick black cat-eye liner, and a pair of pearl earrings tied her look together.