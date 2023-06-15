Dionne Warwick, 82, Cancels Illinois Concert After ‘Medical Incident’

Dionne Warwick was forced to cancel her June 24 show in Illinois following a “medical incident,” per TMZ. Ticketholders received an email on Thursday, June 15 letting them know they will receive a full refund, but were not offered more information regarding the 82-year-old singer’s health. “We regret to inform you that the Dionne Warwick performance on June 24, 2023 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been canceled due to a medical incident,” the email, which TMZ claimed to have obtained, read.

“All ticket purchases will receive a full refund. Thank you for your understanding,” the email continued. “We look forward to seeing you at another event in the future.” The cancellation email was sent by the venue, Rivers Casino Des Plaines. Neither Dionne nor her team has addressed the cancelation publicly.

Dionne also has upcoming gigs on June 22 and 23, but there have been no reports on their cancellation. After her June 24 show, she is scheduled to have a break and then perform again in New York on July 21, per her website. The “That’s What Friends Are For” hitmaker also has two shows in August taking place in Delaware and Kentucky.

Dionne rose to fame during the 1950s and 1960s and became one of the most successful stars of the century thanks to her compelling mixture of pop and rhythm and blues music. During a Jan. 2023 interview, she explained why she was able to connect with all people during a time when music was racially segregated. “The fortunate thing is I could not be categorized. That was a joy,” she recalled to The New York Times. “I look at — I still do this very day — and I continue to preach the fact that music is music.” Dionne is a five-time Grammy winner who continues to put out projects, including her 2023 documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over.

During the NYT interview, she revealed she plans to retire in Brazil and do nothing but take in “the sunshine, the music, [and] the people” around her. However, she has not announced any actual strategy to retire. So, how does Dionne keep so active and ready to sing for her fans? She lives her life to make her happy, most of all. “I don’t have things I call healthy habits. I go to the doctor when she calls. I eat what I want to eat. I haven’t changed my diet, and while I don’t ‘exercise,’ I suppose I get a workout on stage every night,” she told Parade in 2022.”Most of all, I keep a positive attitude and don’t allow stress into my life—it works for me.