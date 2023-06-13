Kelly Rowland Reveals How Son Noah, 2, Pushes Her To ‘Stay Present’ During Family Time (Exclusive) 

Kelly Rowland is a proud mom to her two boys: Titan, 8, and Noah, 2. The singer/actress is dedicated to balancing her family and her career. Kelly has teamed up with the FamilyGuard Brand to support their YES, PLAY! initiative.

Kelly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this was the “perfect collaboration” for her as a mom. “I’m all about playtime and playing with my kids and having this really sacred space to hang and play with my kids and seeing them develop,” she said.

FamilyGuard’s YES, PLAY! initiative provides resources and creates activities across the country to encourage families to prioritize play, including giving away a total of $50,000 divided among 100 families to ensure kids have a dedicated play space in their homes to call their own.

Right now, Kelly’s oldest son, Titan, is all about Magna-Tiles these days. However, two-year-old Noah has been getting in on the Magna-Tiles action, too. Kelly loves that her boys enjoy playing together. The singer gushed that they “both love each other so much and Titan wanted a little brother so much… He still feels like I have to be the responsible big brother. I’m gonna take care of my brother. He’s so sweet about it. It’s the best decision we could have made giving him a sibling, and he [Noah] was our missing piece.”

From acting to singing, Kelly’s schedule is often hectic. She makes sure to prioritize quality family time no matter what. “I know someone once told me that we make time for the things that we want to make time for,” she told HollywoodLife. “I think about how much fun I have with my kids when I’m with them, how much I learn about them, especially when I’m working. That time that I’m working and I’m FaceTiming or calling them if I’m away from home, I can’t get those moments back. So when I am still with them I like to be present. My 2-year-old is so funny. If I do pick up my phone, even just for a picture, he looks at me and it’s almost like a look like put it down. As soon as I pick it up, I put it down and he goes and then he’ll give me a toy. He really pushes me to stay present. I really respect that and love that.”

When it comes to her marriage, that’s also a top priority for Kelly. She told HollywoodLife that carving out “me and him time” with husband Tim Weatherspoon is “really important because that’s how those kids got here. It’s really important to make sure that our bond is sealed and kids see all of that. One day, me and Tim just started dancing in the kitchen, and Titan was like, ‘Oh my God, would you please stop?’ As much as it’s like ‘gross,’ it’s actually showing that mommy and daddy really love each other. Everything is like a little lesson.”

Since 2019, Kelly has starred in the Merry Liddle Christmas movies for Lifetime. The actress has an update about the fourth movie. “I’m very grateful that we saw Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. Right now, Part 4 is in the air. It’s not slated for this year anymore, but it’s good because there are other things that I have in the pipeline, so we’ll just keep that there.”