Kelly Rowland Admits She’d Love To See A 4th ‘Merry Liddle’ Movie: ‘Everyone Loves This Family’

Kelly Rowland is back for ‘Merry Liddle Christmas Baby’ on Lifetime. She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about Jacquie and Tyler’s next chapter, a fourth movie, and more.

There’s a Liddle baby on the way! Kelly Rowland and Thomas Cadrot return as Jacquie and Tyler in Lifetime’s Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, which premieres on November 27 at 8 p.m. ET. This holiday season, the beloved couple is gearing up for parenthood! HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Kelly about how Jacquie is handling pregnancy, a fourth movie, and why this Christmas is extra special for her.

“She’s honestly trying to figure out everything in the least stressful way possible because she is OCD,” Kelly told HollywoodLife. “She loves to make sure that everything is the way she would think it should go. She’s a bit of a control freak. She’s trying to plan it out to perfection and things with her family and with pregnancy, which she’ll realize it’s really out of her control.”

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby marks the third Merry Liddle movie. Kelly would love to explore more stories with the Liddle family in a potential fourth movie. “I think that everyone loves this family. I think they’re very relatable,” she said. “I think that there’s someone in your family that you feel relates to someone from the Liddle family or a dynamic that relates to the Liddle family. If we can keep sharing these stories with people, why not? I would love to, and I love being around my family cast. They’re so much fun and we have a great time. There are so many stories that we can tell.”

Over the course of the past two movies, fans have watched Jacquie and Tyler’s love story blossom. Kelly revealed that she loves how Tyler has made Jacquie “relax” more. “He definitely made her relax because she was always moving and busy and uptight and this and that, you know what I mean? He was just like, you gotta chill. He’s a center for her, and I think that it’s so sweet. I think that as far as who she is with him, I think that he’s just always inspired by her. It’s a really sweet relationship that I think that everybody really gravitates towards,” she told HollywoodLife.

This holiday season is going to be extra special for Kelly and her family. It will be her first with her second child, Noah. Kelly gushed she “cannot wait” for Noah’s first Christmas with his family.

“Noah’s growing at such a rapid rate because of his brother [Titan],” Kelly said. “He’s trying to keep up with Titan and the rest of his cousins. We’re always around family, and Noah’s trying to keep up with all the big kids. I’m actually wishing that he would slow down a little bit, but he already feels like a one-year-old. It’s the strangest thing. He’s trying to walk and he’s only 10 months. He’s trying to walk, and he’s just doing so much. I just want him to slow down just a little bit. But shopping for presents and stuff for him is going to be fun and just showing him what we do and tasting different things. It’s going to be fun. I’m just excited that we just get to have a beautiful Christmas all together just settled as a family. We’ve been doing a lot of traveling and moving around this year, so we’re just going to be still.”

The singer/actress also stressed that her oldest son, Titan, is the “best big brother you’ve ever seen. He really is. He’s so proud. He has his moments where he can be a little rough with his brother because he’s thinking that he’s actually older sometimes. But for the most part, he’s just so grateful that his brother’s here. He’s really is and it’s the sweetest thing. He wanted a sibling so bad and has the nerve to actually be asking me for one more. I’m really happy with my two for now.”