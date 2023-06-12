Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, Jumps Off A Yacht While Shirtless On Family Vacation In Italy: Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio is living a pretty amazing life. The 48-year-old actor, who has been spotted having a lot of fun with models as of late, was seen having a blast with a few of his family members on the Amalfi Coast on Sunday, June 11. Alongside his niece Normandie, dad George, and stepmother Peggy, Leonardo soaked in some sun rays while wearing nothing but a small light blue bathing suit. Then, as you can see in the photos obtained by TMZ, when things got too hot, he took a jump off a beautiful yacht to cool down in the ocean.

Leonardo and his family have been enjoying sleeping and relaxing on the yacht, but they also took a bit of an adventure off the boat this weekend, when they explored the Blue Grotto sea caves in Capri. Like we said, Leonardo and his family are having quite a time together in Italy.

In fact, Leonardo’s been having quite the summer yachting all over the place. He recently went from the Cannes Film Festival straight to vacation mode at the end of May, when he was spotted on a big boat with a few of his buddies, including Tobey Maguire. 22-year-old model Meghan Roche also spent a night with him on the yacht. And let’s not forget his recent reunion with rumored love interest Gigi Hadid. It was during a big dinner party, which also included his dad, stepmom and a few others, so it’s not clear whether there was any PDA, but it was nice to see them together again. And then, they were seen arriving at the same hotel — in separate cars — the next night, so Leo is definitely living it up this summer.