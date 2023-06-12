Jake Gyllenhaal & Jeanne Cadieu Have Rare Public Date At French Open: Photos

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu looked like they were having a laugh as they attended the French Open together on Sunday, June 11. The Donnie Darko star, 42, and model, 27, both had huge smiles on as they watched Novak Djokovic and Casper Rudd face off for a match. The pair both seemed like they were having a great time.

The pair sat side-by-side at the game. Jake sported a pink, short-sleeved button-down shirt and sunglasses. He also had a silver watch on. Jeanne rocked a white tank top and black cap, as well as a pair of jeans. She accessorized with a gold necklace. It looked like they had a fantastic date!

Jeanne and Jake have been reported to be dating since 2018, but they didn’t make their first red-carpet appearance together until September 2021, when she joined him at the premiere of his sister’s movie The Lost Daughter. While their first red carpet appearance together was at The Lost Daughter screening, they did both attend the 2021 Tony Awards but did not walk the red carpet together. The pair are still very low-key in terms of public appearances, but they were seen holding hands before Thanksgiving in November. Jake also attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with the French model. While Jeanne joined him for the party, the Nightcrawler star did attend the actual award ceremony by himself.

While they only make occasional appearances together, it does seem like Jake is head over heels for Jeanne. The Brokeback Mountain star opened up about looking to settle down in an October 2021 interview with Howard Stern. “All I want is to be a good husband and a father,” he said. “And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that before.”