Jake Gyllenhaal Flies Solo Without A Date At The 2022 Oscars

The handsome star, who will be presenting at this year’s awards, was beaming on the red carpet for Hollywood’s big night. See the photos!

Jake Gyllenhaal looked every inch the matinee idol at the 2022 Academy Awards, where he will be presenting an Oscar to one of the lucky recipients. Arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27), the handsome actor, 41, rocked a classic black tuxedo jacket and matching pants for the big event. The “Ambulance” actor appeared on the red carpet without his stunningly beautiful girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, 25.

This year’s Oscars is returning to all its glory after the last two iterations have had restrictions in place due to the pandemic. In front of a packed, live audience, Jake– along with Daniel Kaluuya, Wesley Snipes, Naomi Scott, Mila Kunis, and John Travolta — will be handing out the coveted awards throughout the evening. Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn and Zoë Kravitz were previously announced as presenters as well.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Oscar’s producer Will Packer said in a statement. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Jake is no stranger to the ups and downs of the Oscar process. In 2006, he was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as a cowboy struggling with his sexuality in Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain. He lost out to George Clooney, who took home the prize for his work on Syriana.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star first sparked romance rumors with his model girlfriend Jeanne back in 2018, but they have kept their relationship very private. It wasn’t until the 2021 Tony Awards that the couple made it red carpet official, when Jeanne showed up on Jake’s arm to support him. to support Jake. “It was nice having her there,” Jake said on The Howard Stern Show. “It was great.” He also went so far as to mention his plans for the future with Jeanne. “All I want is to be a good husband and a father…That really is what I want,” Jake explained. “And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that before.”