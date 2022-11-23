Jake Gyllenhaal & Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Hold Hands In Rare PDA Photos Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu affectionately held hands as they geared up to celebrate the holidays together.

November 23, 2022 6:29PM EST
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu hold hands during a romantic stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The couple looked stylish and were shopping around the Downtown area a day before Thanksgiving. Pictured: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu BACKGRID USA 23 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Jake Gyllenhaal, 41, and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, 26, were caught by photographers holding hands during a rare public outing ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday! In pics, the Nightcrawler star looked bundled up and content wearing a stylish black leather jacket with asymmetrical zippers and a camo hoodie underneath. He wore jeans and accessorized with sunglasses and white sneakers as he made his way through Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood with Jeanne on Wednesday, November 23.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu head out for some shopping in NYC on Nov 23, 2022. (BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

His model girlfriend matched Jake’s casual vibe with a long, brown leather coat, and what appeared to be denim overalls folded at the cuffs. She also carried a brown purse and accessorized with sunglasses, brown shoes, and a cozy looking navy blue hoodie. Jeanne wore her hair down and rocked minimal makeup for the shopping trip in the downtown area, just one day before Thanksgiving.

Though Jake and Jeanne are rarely seen together in public, they first began sparking romance rumors back in 2018, so they’re not a new item. They finally made their red-carpet debut at the premiere of The Lost Daughter in September 2021. And last year, when shock jock Howard Stern broached the topic, the Zodiac actor seemed to indicate the relationship is serious. “All I want is to be a good husband and a father…That really is what I want,” Jake told Howard in October 2021, per E! News. “And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that before.”

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu are seen in a rare outing in the SoHo neighborhood on Nov 23, 2022. (BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

Going even further just months later, he called the gorgeous model “family”  and gushed over her “support.” “In a lot of ways, we’re family,” Jake told Esquire magazine in February. “I’m in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease.”

A source close to the couple told us in 2021 that although they’ve flown under the radar, the duo makes a “darling couple.” “Jake has made it a point to keep his relationship with Jeanne out of the media spotlight,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Before Jeanne, Jake hadn’t really had a serious relationship in quite some time but Jeanne makes him happy and they have amazing chemistry.”

