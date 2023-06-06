Eva Mendes Admits She Shaves Her Face Often Because She’s ‘A Beast’: ‘My Hair Grows Back’ Fast

Image Credit: Zelig Shaul/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Eva Mendes is pulling back the curtain on that flawless skin! In a pair of new Instagram posts shared Monday, June, 5, the Other Guys star, 49, admitted to “shaving” her face with a technique called dermaplaning. In the first video, she took fans inside a posh facility where she laid back for the skin procedure, then took them along with her to have her hair done. “Yes, I shaved my face!” she captioned the first video in part. In the second post, a collection of close up pics from the visit to the medspa, she shared, “Shaving my face! I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years-ok I guess ‘dermaplaning’ is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!”

In the comments section, she hilariously poked fun at herself. “I’m a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills,” the gorgeous mom of two wrote when asked how often she has it done. “I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone!” Another asked if she noticed a difference in her skin. “Yes…makeup and moisturizer goes on much smoother,” she replied. “I’m hairy tho. My Cuban Papi is a man bear and I’m his mini me.”

In the video post, Eva credited Dr. Mariana Vergara with the skin glow-up. “Loving my day at the @beautyvillavergara. Heaven!” she wrote. “Once I arrived, I talked to the talented @marianalvergara about my current needs. We decided to start with dermaplaning, followed by her famous Diamond Peel, then some much needed oxygen and a relaxing sheet mask all while getting a much needed @prissy_co pedicure. Couldn’t leave without getting my hair done -the villa does it all!

Gracias to @the_brownsisters_yb for one of her iconic blow outs.”

The Ghost Rider star is married to screen heartthrob and Barbie movie actor Ryan Gosling, with whom she shares two daughters, Esmerelda and Amada.