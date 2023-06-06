Elizabeth Holmes Seen In Prison Uniform Holding Hands With Husband On His 1st Visit To Her In Jail: Photos

Less than one week after disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, 39, entered prison in Bryan, Texas for crimes associated with fraud, her husband, Billy Evans, paid her a visit on Jun. 3 (see PHOTOS HERE). During their alleged “seven-hour” visit, Elizabeth was photographed wearing the prison’s khaki uniform, which also included brown boots. She was also seen wearing black eyeglasses and what appeared to be a name badge around her neck. Billy and the former tech entrepreneur held hands while walking around the yards and even sat down to have a meal together.

Not only did Billy stop by, but he was also accompanied by his parents, Christian and Noel, per The Daily Mail. The foursome was spotted sitting down at a picnic table while Elizabeth sat crossed-legged and engaged in conversation for some time. Billy, who Elizabeth married in 2019, rocked a simple black t-shirt and black jeans to visit his wife who began serving her 11-year prison sentence on May 30. The pair share two kids, Invicta, 3 mos., and William, 1, who Elizabeth was spotted spending time with over Memorial Day weekend (see photos here).

Elizabeth was sentenced for crimes involving fraud during her time at Theranos in Nov. 2022. Federal judge Edward Davila, ordered the mother-of-two to also pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of for former company’s fraud, per CBS News. Elizabeth, in addition, will be required to have “three years of supervision” following the end of her sentence in 2034. Originally, Elizabeth was “ordered” to surrender to prison on Apr. 27, 2023, however, she was able to request a later date to get her personal matters in order. She cited that she needed to make “medical and child-care arrangements,” per the same outlet, which was approved on May 17.

The Stanford dropout was also pictured walking around the prison solo on Saturday. Elizabeth opted to wear her jail uniform sans the khaki-colored top and was seen wearing a brown t-shirt with beige sweatpants. She also sported a black watch on her left wrist and a name badge around her neck as she made her way through the prison’s grounds. Her blonde tresses appeared slightly disheveled and had a noticeable wave to them, a spark contrast from her sleek-straight locks she usually wears.

She is not the only one doing time for Theranos’ fraud, as her former boyfriend and business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, 57, started his 13-year prison sentence in Apr. 2023. Sunny’s ex was convicted of “defrauding investors in Theranos, Inc. of hundreds of millions of dollars,” per the U.S. Northern District of California Attorney’s Office. Her ex was notably also convicted of fraud. The pair first met when she was 18 years old in 2002. The now 57-year-old ended up becoming the COO of Theranos and partnered up with Elizabeth in defrauding the company’s investors.