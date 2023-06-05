Anne Heche’s Son Atlas, 14, Makes Red Carpet Debut With Dad James Tupper 1 Year After Her Death

James Tupper and Atlas Heche Tupper appeared together at Nancy Davis’ 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala on Friday (June 2). It was the first red carpet for James and Anne Heche’s 14-year-old boy, who looked dapper alongside his father. James, 57, and Atlas twinned with matching black suits, white shirts, and leather shoes. Atlas wore his shirt without a tie, just like the Big Little Lies star. The duo posed for photographers ahead of the event at the Fairmont Hotel in Los Angeles, and Atlas, with his dirty-blond hair, looked just like his late mother.

Atlast was “doing great,” James told DailyMail. “He is doing well in school and is such a great kid all around.” When asked if Atlas is looking to get into the family business, James said no. “He does not want to be an actor. He is really into tennis. He takes it seriously and plays every day for about two hours.” James also said that he and his son “look out for each other” after losing Anne in 2022 following her fatal car crash. James added that they “miss” Anne every day. “We Love her,” he said.

Anne Heche was 53 when she passed away in August 2022 after she crashed her car into a house at high speed. She remained in a coma for a week after the accident before being declared legally dead and taken off life support. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep said in a statement received by HollywoodLife. “Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Anne’s youngest son – she shares a son Homer, 21, with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon – spoke about the loss in a brief statement in January. “My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known,” said Atlas. “She always knew how to solve a problem or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

“We have a beautiful son together and in that time,” added James, “she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy. She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds.”