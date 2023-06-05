Angelina Jolie Collaborates With Chloé On A New Collection For Her Clothing Line, Atelier Jolie

Angelina Jolie can add luxury fashion designer to her resume now that she has her own clothing brand – Atelier Jolie. The 48-year-old announced its first collaboration is set to be with high-end fashion house, Chloé, and will feature evening wear inspired by Angelina’s very own wardrobe.

Angelina is set to join forces with Chloé creative director, Gabriela Hearst, and Chloé shared in a statement to WWD that the ready-to-wear capsule collection is “an exercise in modern femininity that celebrates authentic women-to-women connections.” The brand continued in a statement, that the collection will credit “both brands’ respective commitments to improving social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability.”

While it has not been announced when the collection will be available, Gabriela shared in a statement, “From the moment I heard about Angelina’s vision for Atelier Jolie, I believed in it. It is a way to elevate others through the beauty of garment-making and her deep respect for the environment. It’s an honor for me that Chloé will be the first collaborator for Atelier Jolie, as both have high ideals for the betterment of our species. That is the reason why I love both Angelina and Chloé so deeply.”

Meanwhile, Angelina shared, “Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp. It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection. My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie.”