’90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Exclusive Preview: April Gifts Valentin’s Mom A Bottle Of Bleach

April’s germaphobia may have come into play when she gifts a bottle of bleach to Valentin’s mom on 90 Day Fiance:Love In Paradise! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 5 episode, April mistakenly believes her boyfriend’s family uses the housewarming gift of bleach to clean their food, much to her surprise… and to the surprise of Valentin’s mom! “This is the first time I’ve had guests bring cleaning supplies to the house,” Valentin’s mother hilariously says to kick off the clip.

In the episode, April is visiting with Valentin’s mom and his aunt when they spray their hands with a bottle of cleaner that April has graciously gifted them. “I don’t know if you’re supposed to put it on your hands though, it can cause contact dermatitis,” a shocked April explains with the help of a translator app. “But your hands are probably pretty tough, though,” she adds to soften the blow. The ladies take heed of the warning and quickly rinse with water.

But then they ramp up the shock factor for April, as they wash their plantains with the liquid from a bleach bottle. However, Valentin’s mom explains that the bottle was emptied of the cleaner beforehand. “It wasn’t bleach, it was water,” she coyly says in a confessional. “The label did say bleach for sure, but it wasn’t bleach.”

Too late for explanations in April’s world, though, as she concludes that their dinner has become toxic. With a forced smile, she says, “I feel like I might die.” In a confessional, she also notes, “I am freaking out that I’m about to eat these plantains that might have bleach on them. My mind is just spinning out of control and I really hope they don’t notice.”

Find out if Valentin’s mom and aunt catch on to April’s misguided freakout when the full episode airs on June 5. And catch the whole Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise as it continues every Monday at 8 p.m. on TLC.