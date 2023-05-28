‘RHOA’ Recap: Kenya Moore & Marlo Hampton Clash On A Girls’ Trip To Alabama

Kenya Moore invited the ladies to Birmingham, Alabama during the May 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was asked to headline a halftime performance at the Magic City Classic football game (she’s going to do an updated version of her viral “Kenya Moore Haircare” moment with the marching band), and she wanted the ladies to watch her. She also wanted it to be a surprise, though, so Kenya’s co-stars were told they were just tagging along for a dance class, a charity event and to watch the football game.

Drew Sidora didn’t go because she got sick, and Kandi Burruss also didn’t attend, but we honestly can’t remember why. Maybe she had to deal with the aftermath of the shooting at Blaze? Either way, everyone else went — even “friends of” Courtney Rhodes and Monyetta Shaw. Marlo Hampton was also there, but she didn’t seem to be in the best of moods so that really affected how the first day played out.

The first day of Kenya’s trip to Birmingham kicked off with a bucking class and charity event. Kenya first wanted the ladies to show off their bucking skills in a dance class, and she posed it as a contest to see who could do it best, but it was really a distraction so she could go in another room and rehearse for her halftime performance. Unfortunately for her, she couldn’t get too much time away because the ladies went looking for her after her absence started raising questions. But when Kenya returned, she named Sheree Whitfield the winner and told her she’d get the second best room on the trip.

Next, everyone headed to the hotel to check out their rooms, but no one was impressed. Even Sheree felt like her room was anything but a suite, and Marlo complained about the baby champagne bottles that Kenya had gifted them in their rooms.

Later that evening, everyone met in the hotel lobby so they could head to the charity event Kenya wanted them to go to. Her name was connected to it or something, so she wanted to show face. But she wasn’t happy with Monyetta’s outfit, and she told her to go change into something less strip club-like. Then, when everyone got to the event, they were hounded by fans who wanted photos with the ladies. And as soon as they made their way to a private table, the host or owner of the place told Kenya that she and her co-stars had to leave, as production was stealing the spotlight from the event itself.

When Kenya returned to the table to tell the ladies they had to leave, they followed along, but they didn’t understand why that had to be the end of the night. So they all stormed up to Kenya’s hotel room since she had “gone to bed” as soon as they got back, and tried getting her to come out. Marlo started kicking the door, and Sheree joined in, but it was Marlo who Kenya saw when she quickly opened the door and told her to stop. “What the f*** is wrong with you? My child is in here!” she yelled. Then Kenya shut the door, but Marlo kept kicking and yelled back, which led to Kenya saying she was going to call the police.

In other news, Sanya Richards-Ross struggled with blurred lines between family and work when her assistant/brother-in-law quit. And Marlo worked to expunge her criminal record to obtain a firearm for protection after her recently burglary.

