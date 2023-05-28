Aaron Rodgers Dances To ‘Style’ At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show With Miles Teller: Watch

Aaron Rodgers proved once again that he's a Swiftie at heart as he jammed to several songs alongside friend Miles Teller!

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 28, 2023 2:29PM EDT
View gallery
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show, in Inglewood, CalifSuper Bowl NFL Honors, Inglewood, United States - 10 Feb 2022
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis Vikings Packers Football, Green Bay, United States - 03 Jan 2022
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers poses with the AP Most Valuable Player trophy during the NFL Honors, in Los Angeles NFL Honors, Los Angeles, United States - 10 Feb 2022
Image Credit: SplashNews

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and pal Miles Teller, 36, were spotted at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour show in New Jersey! The NFL icon was seen having a blast as he jammed out to several songs — including 2014’s “Shake It Off” and “Style,” both off her album 1989 — in a VIP box on Saturday, May 27. At one point, he put his hands up to the sky as Taylor belted out the “Take me home/Just take me home” bridge of “Style” — clearly having the time of his life at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Donning a blue crewneck sweater, Aaron had a drink in his right hand as “Shake It Off” came on — perhaps his favorite Taylor song by way of the moves. Aaron and Miles were also joined by Miles’ wife Keleigh Sperry, all three of whom are friendly with the Red singer. Back in 2014, Aaron was spotted hanging out with Taylor at a bowling alley alongside Gossip Girl‘s Jessica Szohr for an evening of fun. He’s also a self proclaimed Swiftie (no, really).

“I’m a fan…I’m a big fan,” he confirmed in an interview earlier this week with Mad Dog Sports Radio. “I’ve got some friends who are also big fans in my age group, so we’re going [to the concert] together,” he revealed ahead of the show appearance.

Those friends were clearly Miles and Keleigh, who have been part of Taylor’s inner circle for some time. The Top Gun: Maverick actor also appeared in Taylor’s Red (Taylor’s Version) music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was directed by Blake Lively. In the short film, Miles’ character is getting ready to marry someone else (played by Keleigh) but seemingly can’t get his mind off his ex, played by Taylor. The Midnights songstress proceeds to crash the wedding and chaos ensues.

Aaron also showed off his singing skills during Miles and Keleigh’s wedding in Hawaii when he serenaded the newlyweds with Taylor’s 2020 hit “the 1” from folklore. While his vocals may not have been Taylor level, Aaron seemed to be having a great time singing the song! He also revealed that some of his favorite Taylor songs were from her pandemic album to Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Too many, too many to count,” he said of his go-to songs, before adding, “Anything off of folklore, probably. ‘August,’ ‘the 1’….Going way back, I would say New Year’s. What is it, New Year’s Day or New Year’s Eve? ‘New Year’s Day.’ That’s a banger,” he added of the reputation track.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad