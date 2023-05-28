Aaron Rodgers Dances To ‘Style’ At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show With Miles Teller: Watch

Aaron Rodgers, 39, and pal Miles Teller, 36, were spotted at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour show in New Jersey! The NFL icon was seen having a blast as he jammed out to several songs — including 2014’s “Shake It Off” and “Style,” both off her album 1989 — in a VIP box on Saturday, May 27. At one point, he put his hands up to the sky as Taylor belted out the “Take me home/Just take me home” bridge of “Style” — clearly having the time of his life at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Aaron Rodgers at the Taylor Swift concert last night. I love this so much 😂 pic.twitter.com/b89OASipuh — Sierra (@sierrajasso4) May 28, 2023

Donning a blue crewneck sweater, Aaron had a drink in his right hand as “Shake It Off” came on — perhaps his favorite Taylor song by way of the moves. Aaron and Miles were also joined by Miles’ wife Keleigh Sperry, all three of whom are friendly with the Red singer. Back in 2014, Aaron was spotted hanging out with Taylor at a bowling alley alongside Gossip Girl‘s Jessica Szohr for an evening of fun. He’s also a self proclaimed Swiftie (no, really).

Aaron Rodgers dancing to shake it off in the year 2023 as a quarterback of the New York Jets… still crazy actually putting that sentence together lol pic.twitter.com/erYJFJCkbs — Zach Gaines (@JetsPrime) May 28, 2023

“I’m a fan…I’m a big fan,” he confirmed in an interview earlier this week with Mad Dog Sports Radio. “I’ve got some friends who are also big fans in my age group, so we’re going [to the concert] together,” he revealed ahead of the show appearance.

Those friends were clearly Miles and Keleigh, who have been part of Taylor’s inner circle for some time. The Top Gun: Maverick actor also appeared in Taylor’s Red (Taylor’s Version) music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was directed by Blake Lively. In the short film, Miles’ character is getting ready to marry someone else (played by Keleigh) but seemingly can’t get his mind off his ex, played by Taylor. The Midnights songstress proceeds to crash the wedding and chaos ensues.

Pretty funny that Aaron Rodgers first appearance at MetLife Stadium as a Jet is at the Taylor Swift concert… #Jets pic.twitter.com/mTqa2b6JBn — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) May 28, 2023

Aaron also showed off his singing skills during Miles and Keleigh’s wedding in Hawaii when he serenaded the newlyweds with Taylor’s 2020 hit “the 1” from folklore. While his vocals may not have been Taylor level, Aaron seemed to be having a great time singing the song! He also revealed that some of his favorite Taylor songs were from her pandemic album to Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Too many, too many to count,” he said of his go-to songs, before adding, “Anything off of folklore, probably. ‘August,’ ‘the 1’….Going way back, I would say New Year’s. What is it, New Year’s Day or New Year’s Eve? ‘New Year’s Day.’ That’s a banger,” he added of the reputation track.