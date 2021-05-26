Aaron Rodgers Serenades Shailene Woodley & Miles Teller’s Wife On Couples Trip To Hawaii

Keleigh Teller shared a video that showed her and Aaron Rodgers singing along to ‘the 1’ by Taylor Swift in a kitchen area as Shailene Woodley laughed and filmed the epic moment.

Aaron Rodgers, 37, showed off his singing skills in a new video from his couples getaway in Hawaii! The football quarterback was bopping his head and singing along to “the 1” by Taylor Swift, 31, in Keleigh Sperry‘s Instagram clip, which was posted on May 26. The wife of Miles Teller, 34, was standing alongside him and singing as well while Aaron’s fiancee Shailene Woodley, 29, seemed to be the one filming the video as she could be heard laughing at one point.

Aaron was smiling from ear to ear in the clip while wearing a white T-shirt and had some of his longer locks tied up. Keleigh wore a white sleeveless fitted dress and had her hair in a side braid. She looked at her singing partner and pretended the kitchen counter in front of them was a piano during some parts. “Swifties,” the post was appropriately captioned.

It didn’t take long for fans to respond to the post once it was posted. “I love how happy Aaron is 💛,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Ugh I just wanna be friends with y’all🤣 drinking some mimosas & talking about dreams 🍾❤️‍🩹.” A third exclaimed, “Go rodgers!” and a fourth called the singing buddies “cute.”

Keleigh’s video with Aaron comes in the middle of their trip to Hawaii, which Shailene and Miles are also on. They’ve been sharing various memorable moments from their time in the sunny location and always appear to be having great days and nights. From dancing in restaurants to jumping off clips, there’s never a shortage pf adventure for these stars.

Aaron and Shailene’s latest trip comes after they made headlines for getting secretly engaged earlier this year. The athlete announced the exciting news in Feb. and although he didn’t mention his bride-to-be’s name at first, they later confirmed it was Shailene. There’s no details available on a wedding date yet but we’re looking forward to seeing these two walking down the aisle!