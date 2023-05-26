Queen Latifah & Partner Eboni Nichols Hold Hands On Red Carpet At AmfAR Cannes Gala: Photo

Queen Latifah looked regal as she took over the red carpet with her long-time partner, Eboni Nichols, at the amfAR Gala in France on Friday, May 26. The Oscar-nominated actress, 53, wore a stunning white suit featuring a long-tailed coat as she held hands with the gorgeous choreographer, who slayed in a glittering red gown. The fabulous couple were the main attraction at the charity event, which raises funds for the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

The Girls Trip star, who also happened to be emceeing the night, commanded attention in her tuxedo-like ensemble. Later, she changed into a black strapless Carolina Herrera gown for her duties as host. Eboni, meanwhile, kept it glamorous in her cold-shoulder frock for the entire evening.

The Grammy winner also took to her Instagram to gush about her role at the big event. Alongside a cute clip of her playing the air drums while standing off to the side of the stage, Latifah wrote, “Warming up as host for AmFar in #Cannes!” As fans know, the gig came a few weeks after she hosted the NCAAP Image Awards, where she also shared a “warm up” video to her Instagram, posting, “How I like to warm up before hosting the #NAACPimageawards!”

Queen Latifah (b. Dana Elaine Owens) and Eboni have been going from strength to strength ever since they crossed paths at Dancing with the Stars in 2009. While they made their romance official in 2013 and welcomed a baby boy in 2019, as previously reported by Radar Online, Latifah has been very close-lipped about the relationship. “I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life,” she told The New York Times. “You don’t get that part of me. Sorry. We’re not discussing it in our meetings, I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want. You do it anyway.”