Queen Latifah & Partner Eboni Nichols Hold Hands On Red Carpet At AmfAR Cannes Gala: Photo

Queen Latifah stunned in an all-white ensemble as she packed on the PDA with Eboni, who slayed in a glamorous red gown.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 26, 2023 3:24PM EDT
View gallery
Kate Beckinsale attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR Gala within the scope of the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, at the 'Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc' in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2023. The nonprofit organization American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) was created in 1985. amfAR Gala - 76th Cannes Film Festival, Cap Dantibes, France - 25 May 2023
Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 25 May 2023
Halsey amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 25 May 2023
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah looked regal as she took over the red carpet with her long-time partnerEboni Nichols, at the amfAR Gala in France on Friday, May 26. The Oscar-nominated actress, 53, wore a stunning white suit featuring a long-tailed coat as she held hands with the gorgeous choreographer, who slayed in a glittering red gown. The fabulous couple were the main attraction at the charity event, which raises funds for the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

Queen Latifah and her partner Eboni Nichols at 2023 amfAR Gala in France. (HAEDRICH/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock)

The Girls Trip star, who also happened to be emceeing the night, commanded attention in her tuxedo-like ensemble. Later, she changed into a black strapless Carolina Herrera gown for her duties as host. Eboni, meanwhile, kept it glamorous in her cold-shoulder frock for the entire evening.

The Grammy winner also took to her Instagram to gush about her role at the big event. Alongside a cute clip of her playing the air drums while standing off to the side of the stage, Latifah wrote, “Warming up as host for AmFar in #Cannes!” As fans know, the gig came a few weeks after she hosted the NCAAP Image Awards, where she also shared a “warm up” video to her Instagram, posting, “How I like to warm up before hosting the #NAACPimageawards!”

Queen Latifah and Eboni held hands on the red carpet. (Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock)

Queen Latifah (b. Dana Elaine Owens) and Eboni have been going from strength to strength ever since they crossed paths at Dancing with the Stars in 2009. While they made their romance official in 2013 and welcomed a baby boy in 2019, as previously reported by Radar Online, Latifah has been very close-lipped about the relationship. “I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life,” she told The New York Times. “You don’t get that part of me. Sorry. We’re not discussing it in our meetings, I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want. You do it anyway.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad