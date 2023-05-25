Kim Kardashian Reveals Long List Of What She’s Looking For In A Man: Watch

The newly single Kim Kardashian is not ready to mingle, but when she is, she won’t give her heart to just any man. Kim, 42, posted a clip from the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu where she’s having a girls’ night with her close friends. During the get-together, Kim whips out her phone and lists what she’s looking for in a new love. “Number one, protect me,” says the former wife of Kanye “Ye” West. “Number two, fight for me.”

From there, Kim reads the criteria of her dream man. “Good hygiene – I mean, I think that’s, like, a given,” says the SKIMS founder. “I think I should even take that off.” She also wants a man who is “calm,” has “no mom or dad issues,” is “patient, “supportive, genuinely happy for me,” and “successful.” Kim also wants a man with “good teeth” – like, she really wants a man with good teeth.

“Teeth are like, one of my biggest turn-ons,” admits Kim. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. — just kidding…but not kidding.”

From there, Kim rattles off the rest of what she wants in a man. “Spontaneous. Fun. My friends and family love him. Someone that can be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to. No heavy baggage; I have enough. Taller than me. Someone that loves to work out. A motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy. Someone with good taste.”

“No balding,” she says before reconsidering it. “But then, I don’t know. If I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head. You know what I mean? But we’re just talking about a perfection list.”

Kim also wants a man who is “smart, kind, great manners, Is into self-care. … I want to love their scent, even in the garage. … Let’s get facials together! … Can read a room. … Let’s do lasers. … Has their own shit going on. Also, adaptable. I love hair. Respect others, especially when no one’s watching. … Let’s do ice baths together. … Teeth, good teeth.”

When asked if Kim would “help” someone who is close but doesn’t match the list perfectly, Kim responds, “Listen, I would help someone get veneers if that’s what you’re asking.”

After three marriages and numerous romances, Kim knows what she wants and isn’t ready to settle for less. For a moment, it seemed like she and Pete Davidson would make it work, but the couple broke up after nine months together. Kim addressed the split in the May 25 premiere of The Kardashians.

“Breakups are just not my thing,” she shared, admitting that she and Pete had talked about ending the relationship before they pulled the plug. “I’m just proud of myself. We had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. It was both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad. Nine months is a long time. I don’t have random hookups and relationships.”