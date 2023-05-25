Sam Smith Cancels Concert After 3 Songs & Leaves Manchester Fans Frightened During Blackout

Drama onstage! A blackout during Sam Smith‘s Wednesday, May 24 show in Manchester left fans confused and frightened. According to Page Six, the singer abruptly left the stage several songs into the performance, leaving fans in the literal dark for nearly a half hour before they were asked to exit the venue. Meanwhile, Sam took to their Instagram account to explain.

“Dearest Sailors,” they began in a lengthy message via IG stories. “I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows. Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise guest at the end. During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.”

The ‘Gloria’ singer continued, admitted they are “heartbroken” by the events of last evening. “I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t,” they wrote. “I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry.”

In the next slide, an official statement was released as well, revealing that two more shoes in Glasgow and Birmingham were also cancelled. “Due to vocal cord issues during last night’s Manchester performance, regrettably we will be cancelling the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows,” the statement read, before informing fans that refunds would be available at point of purchase for all three cancelled shows.

Sam Smith canceló su show de anoche Manchester después de 4 canciones por una lesión en las cuerda vocales. pic.twitter.com/OLELi9mdBY — La Crónica de Hoy (@LaCronicaDeHoy) May 25, 2023

The statement added that a spokesperson for Sam said, “Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest. Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice. If they take some rest they will be able to perform again.”Sam completed the slide with a heartbreak emoji and another “I’m so sorry.”