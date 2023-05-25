Melissa McCarthy’s Kids: All About Her Two Children With Husband Ben Falcone

Melissa McCarthy is known for her comedic roles in ‘Mike & Molly’, ‘Bridesmaids’, and more

She has two teenage daughters with her husband, Ben Falcone

Her eldest, Vivian, has expressed an interest in acting and has appeared in two of Melissa’s movies

When Melissa McCarthy isn’t trying to steal Ariel’s voice in The Little Mermaid or making people crack up in her latest comedy, she is the mother of two teenage girls. Melissa, 52, shares her daughters with her husband of nearly 20 years, Ben Falcone. The Thunder Force actress has made it clear time and time again that although she has a majorly successful Hollywood career with two Academy Award nominations to her name, being a mom is her favorite job.

“Watching the next generation [is the best thing about parenthood],” Melissa gushed to PEOPLE in April 2023. “There’s such hope in that they can save us. There’s such hope in that they’re so much more evolved than I was at that age. My world was so tiny. Watching them navigate a world that’s so much more complicated and so much harder. And to do it with such grace and love and care and such empathy for other people… Boy, you don’t want to mess with those two if you’re doing wrong to good people, they stand up for themselves. And I learn from that every single day.”

Years earlier, she shared a similar statement about the wonders of being a mom. “[There are] more joys than challenges. The challenges are just, ‘Am I doing enough?’ and being surprised and amazed by my girls,” she raved to Us Weekly in Feb. 2019. “They’re really smart and funny … [and] weird,” she added. “I think they’re better [than me]. They’re further along in their young lives than I was. I feel like I had to push almost 30 to get their kind of confidence, so I love seeing that.”

Melissa has certainly raised some impressive young women! Meet Melissa McCarthy’s kids, Vivian and Georgette, below.

Vivian Falcone

Melissa and Ben’s first child, Vivian Falcone, was born on May 5, 2007. Vivian has taken a liking to the world of entertainment and even played a young version of Melissa’s character in 2016’s The Boss. “We were very hesitant to do that,” her mom admitted to Bust magazine about casting her for the role. “By hesitant, I mean, we kept saying flat out ‘no,’ School plays? You can do that. You don t need to be doing this as a job. You’re in school. That’s your job.”

Melissa said she finally caved when her daughter asked her if she could “at least try,” especially since other kids were in the movie. “I said, ‘Okay! Great job! Do it again when you’re 20!’” Melissa then joked about how she reacted to her daughter’s job well done. Georgette also appeared in the film, but just in a baby photo that flashed on the screen as part of a montage scene.

Vivian also appeared in 2021’s Thunder Force as a younger version of Melissa’s character. As of May 2023, those are her only two professional roles. In press notes for the film, Melissa’s husband, Ben, said Melissa purposely kept their eldest child away from acting, although he admitted she’s a natural. “She’s like her mom in that she can stay in the scene and then you can pitch her alternate ways that the scene can go based on what you think might be a little funnier or different — and she is able to make those adjustments. And she is only twelve,” he said, per Decider.

In 2020, Melissa reflected on Vivian being at a transformational state of her life as a young teenager. “My oldest has a really good head on her shoulders, but kids that age are always thinking, ‘Does someone think I look silly?’ I tell them it’s all silly and we’re all idiots!” she candidly explained to PEOPLE. “The second you embrace that and have real friends, you realize that’s the fun part. Who is the dumbest and the goofiest? Those are the friends you’ll have all your life.”

“I love to see my two girls just truly say, ‘I know who I am and I know what I like and what I don’t like,'” she added. “And they’re kind, so to have all of that come together is lovely.”

Georgette Falcone

If Georgette is interested in acting, she has not yet had her chance to shine. However, she has plenty of time — she’s only 13! Born on Feb. 22, 2010, she is the second and youngest child of Melissa and Ben.

Although she has been kept away from the spotlight, Melissa once called her a “force of nature” while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. “She’ll rule the world or destroy it, there will be no gray areas,” she confidently stated about her youngest. Ben added, “She told me, not too long ago, ‘You know, Daddy, someday God is going to kill me, but guess what? I’m coming back.’”

“Just beware, she’s out there,” the Mike & Molly alum joked. “She’s wonderful, but beware.”

Two years later, she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show once more and revealed Georgette was into dressing up and makeup. “She tries to go right down the stairs and out the door, and I’m like, ‘Ah ah ah, wait, what?’” Melissa recalled. “Full face of makeup, shirt in like a ponytail holder, and like a heeled boot … It’s like kabuki red lips and Instagram cheekbones.”

And in Feb. 2020, Melissa revealed that Georgette received a stunt harness for her 10th birthday. “And that’s all she really wanted,” she confirmed. “I love stunts so much, so I kind of got her a baby stunt vest.”

Regardless of what her kids want to do, whether it’s acting, makeup, or stunts, Melissa said she and Ben will always support them. “I think we both just want them to do something they really love and to feel good about themselves doing it,” the Emmy Award-winning actress noted during a June 2022 episode of E’s Daily Pop. “It could be a gecko catcher in the Galapagos Islands or could be acting or — they’re both very artistic. So, I just want them to be happy and to kind of lead with kindness.”