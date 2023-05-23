Jessica Simpson Stuns In High Slit Dress As She Promotes New Look From Her Clothing Line

Jessica Simpson, 42, showed off a gorgeous new dress from Jessica Simpson Collection clothing line on Tuesday. The singer modeled a long yellow and red tiger print over-the-shoulder choice that included a high slit, and gold heels, in an Instagram post on the collection’s official page. She also had her long blonde wavy hair down and accessorized with multiple bracelets and a thick beaded necklace.

The caption included in the post praised the dress as the perfect summer fashion choice. “Savored Sunsets ☀️Our favorite new summer set is a 🔥 take on a wild print! Wear each piece on its own or together – style it like @jessicasimpson with the classic Therisa platform and vintage wooden bangles,” it read.

In addition to clothing, Jessica also sells trendy products, like handbags, through her brand. In Apr., she shared an incredible photo of herself modeling one of the bags over her shoulder. “Ya can’t leave home without a handbag, so I say we might as well adore our shoulder statements!” the caption for the photo read.

Before Jessica made headlines with her latest tiger print dress, she got attention for wearing a lime green SKIMS bikini, in a mirror selfie she confidently posed in. She paired it with pink platform shoes and appeared to have little, if any, makeup, showing off her natural beauty. The snapshot, like new collection photo, got a lot of positive responses from supporters who complimented her fit figure.

When Jessica’s not busy with her career, she’s busy with her family. The doting mom shares three kids, including Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 4, with her husband Eric Johnson, and often shares memorable moments with her brood on social media. One of the most recent was celebrating her daughter Birdie’s fourth birthday in March. The tot had an exciting unicorn-themed party that included pink balloons and decor as well as an adorable outfit that had a purple tutu and a pink fuzzy sweater. Both Jessica and Eric happily posed with the birthday girl, in a sweet family photo.