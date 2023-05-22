Carmelo Anthony Retires From NBA After 20-Year Career & Says His Legacy ‘Lives On’ In His Son, Kiyan

“I remember the days that I had nothing, just a ball on the court,” says Carmelo Anthony at the start of the May 22 video announcing his retirement from the NBA. “But, basketball was my outlet,” says Melo, 38, as he looked back on his career. When reflecting on his legacy, the 10-time NBA All-Star said his “story has always been more than just basketball.” In the video, Melo holds up photos of his alleged daughter, and of his and La La Anthony‘s son, Kiyan Anthony. From there, Melo addresses his 16-year-old son.

“My legacy, my son, is in you. I will forever continue through you. Because the time has come for you to carry this torch. So Ky, chase your dreams. Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you. And I’ll always be proud of all that you do.” And with that, Melo peaces out on his career.

From starting with the Denver Nuggets in 2003 to playing with the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and finally, the Los Angeles Lakers, Melo gave love to the cities that he “represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way” in his retirement video. “I am forever grateful to those people and places because they made me. … But now, the time has come for me to say goodbye.”

“Anthony retires as one of the most prolific scorers in league history, ranking 9th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list,” said a press release accompanying Melo’s retirement. “His unique combination of brute strength and technical mastery rendered him nearly unguardable, as evidenced by his 14 consecutive seasons averaging more than 20 points per game. The league’s leading scorer in 2012-13 while playing for the New York Knicks, Anthony was named in 2021 as a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, the league’s official list commemorating the greatest players in NBA history. ”

“For his career, Anthony scored 28,289 regular season points, the ninth highest total in NBA history, and his career averages of 22.5 points per game and 6.2 rebounds speak to his consistent excellence. As befitting a player of his magnitude, Anthony only increased his production in the playoffs; throughout his 13 postseason appearances, Anthony averaged 23.1 points per game, including a five-year stretch in which he never averaged fewer than 26 points,” continues the statement.

“In addition to his undeniable NBA success, Anthony is remembered as the most decorated player in United States Olympic men’s basketball history. Over the course of his national team career, he participated in four Olympic Games, winning three consecutive gold medals in 2008, 2012, and 2016 and becoming the United States Olympic men’s all-time leader in games played and rebounds while ranking second in points.”

Melo’s post-NBA plans include the “expansion of his business empire and sustain his commitment to the ongoing fight for social justice.” He will continue to be close to the game. In February, he was named Global Ambassador for the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup. In this role, he will continue mentoring young players in their journeys.