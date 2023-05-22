Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis For Daughter Natasha’s HS Graduation: Photos

The former couple celebrated their daughter's important day with a family photo. The former MLB player penned a beautiful tribute to Natasha, after she graduated.

May 22, 2023 10:50AM EDT
alex rodriguez, cynthia scurtis
Image Credit: Hoo-Me/Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez, 47, and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 50, were proud parents as they celebrated their daughter Natasha, 18, graduating from high school on Saturday, May 20. The former couple posed alongside Natasha as well as their younger daughter Ella, 15, and Cynthia’s husband Angel Nicolas, and their daughter Camilla, 3. A-Rod also shared a few other shots of him with his daughter and a few solo pictures of her at the grad party!

A-Rod sported a dark suit with a blue tie for the celebration. Cynthia rocked a metallic blue jumpsuit, matching her husband who wore a blue suit. Natasha went for a long white dress, and her younger sister also went for an all-white outfit with short shorts. Camilla looked adorable in a light blue and white striped dress.

In the caption, A-Rod spoke about how it was “bittersweet” to watch his daughter graduate, and he wished her the best in the next “chapter” of life. “I can’t make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself,” he wrote. “I’m most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years.”

Alex and Cynthia smile at a red carpet event in 2014. (Hoo-Me/Shutterstock)

As the former MLB player finished up the tribute, he shared how much he loves his daughter. ” As your father, I’m supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you’ve been mine. Proud of you always!” he wrote. Natasha commented thanking her dad for the kind words.

A-Rod and Cynthia were married from 2002 to 2008. The ballplayer’s ex married Angel in 2019, and they had their daughter together that year. While Alex and Cynthia’s relationship may not have worked out, the former couple have clearly remained close as co-parents through the years. He even penned a beautiful message for her on Instagram, when she celebrated her 49th birthday back in 2021. “You’ve always been a wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters. You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become,” he wrote at the time.

