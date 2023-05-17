Rachel Weisz Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage During Emotional Interview

Rachel Weisz, the wife of 'James Bond' star Daniel Craig, did not reveal when she suffered her miscarriage. She is currently the mother of a teenage son and a preschooler.

Rachel Weisz
Image Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

British actress Rachel Weisz got candid about her miscarriage during the Wednesday, May 17 episode of The News Agents. Rachel, 53, discussed the matter while talking about her new series, Dead Ringers, in which she plays twin gynecologists who witness successful births as well as miscarriages. Addressing the criticism the realistic scenes received, she said, “I think I probably was surprised because I was just telling this story about the female experience, and it didn’t seem to have been like heightened or overdramatized … Women have miscarriages, I’ve had a miscarriage, so you suddenly you see blood coming out of your body and these are just all part of a female experience of being alive.”

This was the first time Rachel discussed losing a pregnancy, as she is a very private person. She did not reveal when the miscarriage occurred. The Mummy actress is married to James Bond himself, Daniel Craig. The pair share a 4-year-old daughter, Grace, and Rachel also has a 16-year-old son with her ex, Darren Aronofsky. Meanwhile, Daniel, 55, shares a 31-year-old daughter, Ella, with his ex-wife, Fiona Loudon. Rachel and Daniel were 48 and 51, respectively, when they welcomed their daughter.

During a 2018 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Rachel gave a rare comment about her daughter. “She does look very like [her father],” she revealed. She joked with the late-night talk show host that Grace inherited the Knives Out star‘s “steely blue eyes and big shoulders.”

During Rachel’s interview on The New Agents, she also spoke about her disappointment with America’s anti-abortion movement, its gun violence, and some politicians’ support of the death penalty while also condemning abortion. “Both ends of life have different rules, it is very strange… Children have to they have to be born but there’s going to be no free health care for them. There’s no free schooling for children under the age of five,” she noted.

“And now every day, there seems to be more and more of a chance that you might get shot by an assault rifle at school,” she added. “You can take life at the end of life; the government can choose to say you deserve to die. But at the beginning of life a woman has no choice. How do you rationalize that?”

Rachel also said her daughter is being schooled in London, and said she would never move to America if abortion becomes completely illegal.

