Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Very Organized Pantry In New TikTok Video: Watch

Khloe Kardashian, 38, gave fans a glimpse of her incredibly organized pantry, in a new TikTok video. The massive space was full of all kinds of goodies, including various snacks, baking products, seasonings, and more, and they seemed to be all put together by color. She panned through each shelf, including some that had dishes like bowls on top of them, as the theme song for the hit HBO series, Succession, played over the clip.

A gray kitten was also seen roaming the shelves, in the memorable video. Khloe made sure to give him a shoutout when asking her fans a question in the caption for the post. “Star of the Show: my pantry or grey kitty? You tell me,” it read with a winking emoji.

It didn’t take long for her fans to answer her in the comments section. “that cat looks expensive,” one fan cheekily wrote, while another wrote, “Grey kitty has a little smile at the end.” A third shared, “I want to be like you when I grow up,” and a fourth added, “This is my dream. #goals.”

Before Khloe showed off her pantry in her new video, she made headlines for clapping back at people who mistook her for her older sister Kourtney Kardashian. “Hey so for those who can’t tell me and Kourtney Kardashian apart this is for you,” she began, in an Instagram story video. “I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help. Especially to the people that were screaming ‘Kourtney, Kourtney’ as I walked by… This one’s got you.”

She went on to show various photos that showed the difference between her and Kourtney, including their height. “Something that might help is that Kourtney is quite tiny… I am about 5 [ft.] 10 [in.] in,” she wrote in one slide. “This is quite a height difference, so if we’re standing next to each other, even though our beauty seems to be identical to one another, the height is a dead giveaway.”