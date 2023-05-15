Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless & Poses Without Pants In Hot New Photos, Video

Shawn Mendes, 24, showed off his toned body while relaxing at some of his favorite places, in photos and video in his latest Instagram post. The singer went shirtless while walking around outside in a desert area and an area full of yellow flowers. He also filmed himself relaxing on a cliff near a waterfall.

“Honestly sometimes when i’m having bad anxiety doing things like Meditation, journaling & breath work feels really hard to do,” Shawn wrote in the caption for the post. “Sometimes i just need REST & go into into nature for a little bit. i’ve found my spots around town that i can escape to for an hour or so when things feel intense & it’s really changed my life. Nature kinda effortlessly heals us 💙🌳🌿 i hope you’re doing okay #mentalhealthmonth.”

Once the post went public, Shawn’s fans quickly took to the comments section to compliment him. “Thanks for sharing this type of thing with us,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “Needed this today! Thanks for sharing Shawn! Been struggling too!” A third wished him well and a fourth shared, “spending time outdoors has helped me so much and i have to owe it to you for changing my life.”

When Shawn’s not making headlines for solo outings, he’s doing it while spending time with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Camila Cabello. The lovebirds, who split back in Nov. 2021, were spotted kissing at Coachella last month. Since then, they were seen hanging out multiple times in various places, sparking reconciliation rumors.

Shawn has also been romantically linked to Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, who is his chiropractor. They were seen hanging out earlier this year and were most recently spotted hugging outside his home after an appointment a week ago, but never confirmed anything other than a friendship. A source also told Entertainment Tonight there was never a romance between them despite what some may think. “He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them,” the source said.