Prince George Steals The Spotlight In New Coronation Portrait With Grandpa King Charles & Dad Prince William

All eyes on Prince George! In a newly released coronation portrait, the precocious 9-year-old heir to the British throne stole the show as he posed in full regalia alongside dad Prince William and grandfather King Charles. The young prince smiled, wearing a royal red jacket with gold details as he flanked his grandfather, who was wearing the crown in the photo, his purple robe spread out and arranged on the floor. Prince William wore a regal set of black robes with white ribbons. It’s worth noting that Prince George looked every bit the future King of England in the official portrait, which was released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, May 12 — nearly a week after the big event.

The photos come after the lavish May 6 coronation, in which Charles officially succeeded his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as Monarch. Prince George is now second in the legendary line of succession to the British throne, so the portrait carries a monumental amount of gravitas.

And it would seem the grade-schooler, despite being such a young age, is already learning about world affairs in preparation for his lifetime of royal service. In 2021, King Charles shared during a documentary interview that he was briefing his eldest grandchild on climate change — an important global issue.

“I’m old enough to have a grandson. Like you, he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms and floods, the droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world,” he said during the Sky Kids documentary COP26: In Your Hands, “When I was his age, people had no idea about the damage they were doing, but by the time I was a teenager, I started to see that if we didn’t stop polluting our planet, we would face a very dangerous future indeed.”

In addition to being the future King, Prince George proudly served as a Page at the royal coronation on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.